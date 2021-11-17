News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

No craft market for Cornhill as Ipswich tries to woo shoppers

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 4:30 PM November 17, 2021
Christmas Craft Fair 2019

The Christmas Craft Fair was held under the Lloyds Arch in 2019 but it will not be in town this year. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

One of the biggest pre-Christmas events in the heart of Ipswich will be missing again this year - there will be no craft market on the Cornhill again.

The event was cancelled last year because of the Covid pandemic - and it is not coming again this Christmas.

The first was held at Christmas 2018 just after the Cornhill reconstruction was completed - it filled much of the top of the Cornhill for nearly three weeks at the start of December.

The following year it moved to the area under Lloyds Avenue Arch to avoid filling the Cornhill - and it had been due to return last year and this year.

However operators Eden Crafts are only operating one Christmas fair this year, in south London.

Ipswich council confirmed the fair would not be happening this year - and the space that had been earmarked for it is now due to be occupied by Ipswich market traders when work starts on converting the Old Post Office into The Botanist restaurant.

Many retailers in Ipswich will not be too sorry that there is no craft market in the town this year - when it did operate there were concerns that its stallholders, many of whom came from different parts of the country, were taking money that would otherwise have gone to local businesses.

Most Read

  1. 1 Father and son who admitted indecent images are spared jail
  2. 2 Fire-hit Tolly Cobbold brewery site sold at auction
  3. 3 Teenage girl kissed and touched by drunk man in Ipswich
  1. 4 Motorist taken to hospital after four-vehicle collision on A14 near Ipswich
  2. 5 Former pub landlord's 'bucket list' wish comes true at Portman Road
  3. 6 BBC Look East presenter Amelia Reynolds reveals cancer diagnosis
  4. 7 Matchday Recap: Town edge through in FA Cup
  5. 8 Meet the 22-year-old who has dream job as an animal ranger
  6. 9 Free parking on Thursday evenings for Christmas shoppers in Ipswich
  7. 10 Give Andy a hoot as he 'hobbles' along 250 mile-route

And there were doubts about how many new shoppers it actually brought to the town.

Ipswich's special events for the Christmas period are now focussed on the Saints Festive Street market in St Peter's Street on Sunday, November 28 and the December Farmers' Market on the  Cornhill the following Sunday.

Ipswich Central has also arranged street performers to entertain shoppers on the Cornhill on every late--night shopping evening on Thursdays running through to Christmas.

The lights will be switched on for the first late-night shopping evening this week - and retailers are hoping that the Christmas season will be much better for them this year than it was in 2020 with the November lockdown keeping shoppers at home.

Christmas
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Cake Shop Bakery in Woodbridge has now moved into its new premises. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

'A sign of the times' - Suffolk bakery once named Britain's best to close

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Thumbs up for Ipswich School's teachers that have been testing pupils for Covid-19

Coronavirus

New three-tier Covid rules introduced for schools in Suffolk

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
James Norwood was arrested last August on suspicion of drink driving

Range Rover stolen from home of Ipswich Town striker Norwood

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Police are still looking for the car Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live News

Missing Ipswich woman, 68, found safe and well

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon