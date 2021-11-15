Council yet to make bid to 'level up' Ipswich roundabout

Suffolk County Council has confirmed it has yet to make a bid to improve the roundabout. - Credit: Archant

A submission for government funding for upgrades around an Ipswich roundabout has not yet been submitted.

Suffolk County Council has confirmed it has not yet made a claim for Levelling Up Funding towards the Nacton Road/Ransomes roundabout in Ipswich.

The council said it would investigate submitting a fresh bid to the new fund, centred around improving the junction with pedestrian crossing upgrades and capacity solutions, but has confirmed it was not developed significantly enough to submit a bid this time around.

A council spokesman confirmed it was awaiting details for the next round of bids to see whether it would be appropriate then.

Previously a £5m proposal was lodged with the Government’s Pinch Point Fund, before that pot of money was scrapped and replaced by the Levelling Up Fund.

However, the county was successful in securing £945,000 funding for two schemes under the Community Renewal Fund branch of Levelling Up cash.

That was awarded to Enabling Self-Employment (£412,208) to deliver support for unemployed people or those previously on furlough in disadvantaged communities, while Suffolk Road to Net Zero received £533,766 to offer grants for businesses to develop low-carbon measures.

Babergh District Council made a £6.36m bid to the fund to develop the Hamilton Road quarter in Sudbury.

Despite being the only Suffolk bid to date for the capital schemes in the Levelling Up Fund, the request was refused by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).

The bid was made to pave the way for future regeneration in the town by upgrading bus junctions around the Hamilton Road quarter, which would enable a revamp of the Borehamgate Shopping Centre and bus station area.

Councillor Michael Holt, Babergh District Council’s Conservative cabinet member for economic growth, said: “While it is disappointing we did not receive funding through the Government’s Levelling Up Fund, our planned regeneration of the Hamilton Road area remains a priority for Babergh District Council.

“We are actively exploring alternative funding options and opportunities to deliver these important improvements for the benefit of the town.”

A meeting with the Government to gain feedback is expected soon.