Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Hundreds of new homes and hotel in city centre scheme

PUBLISHED: 09:53 07 December 2018

A cgi of the �300m Anglia Square development, Norwich, which is being proposed by Essex-based builder Weston Homes Picture: WESTON HOMES

A cgi of the �300m Anglia Square development, Norwich, which is being proposed by Essex-based builder Weston Homes Picture: WESTON HOMES

Archant

Essex-based housebuilder Weston Homes, in conjunction with landowner Columbia Threadneedle, has received a resolution to grant planning permission from Norwich City Council for their proposals to regenerate Anglia Square in Norwich into a £300 million mixed use urban quarter.

Bob Weston, chairman and chief executive of Essex-based Weston Homes The company has moved an important stage forward in its plans for a �300m Norwich regeneration scheme Picture: GRANT FRAZERBob Weston, chairman and chief executive of Essex-based Weston Homes The company has moved an important stage forward in its plans for a �300m Norwich regeneration scheme Picture: GRANT FRAZER

Once a section 106 legal agreement between the applicants and the council is completed, planning permission can be issued.

The new development will cover more than 1.2 million square feet, providing homes, retail, leisure amenities, public artwork and new public realm.

This will be one of the biggest urban renewal projects outside of Greater London,

The redeveloped Anglia Square will have a series of striking buildings designed around two Covent Garden style landscaped plazas, linked by new landscaped public spaces including pedestrian streets, offering cycle linkages across the site, with new trees and planted areas.

There would also be communal green squares and central courtyards for residents of the scheme.

The regenerated Anglia Square will create more than 1,200 new homes, including stylish one and two bedroom apartments and penthouses for private sale, alongside around 120 on-site affordable homes for local households on lower incomes.

The proposals for Anglia Square will give Norwich a new northern city centre destination for shopping, leisure and entertainment, with 40 glass fronted retail units, including an anchor food store.

Alongside this there will be a new 200 bed hotel with a range of facilities including a roof level bar and restaurant, with panoramic views over the city centre, and a new leisure quarter, centred on a new ground floor multi-screen cinema.

There will be a replacement multi-storey car park providing 600 shopper parking spaces, and the project allows for 75% of the homes to have parking.

Bob Weston, chairman and chief executive of Weston Homes said: “Anglia Square is a major £300m urban renewal project which will position Norwich for the future and provide a new mixed use destination for the city. This is one of the biggest urban renewal projects outside of Greater London, bringing striking new buildings, Covent Garden style public spaces, inward investment and job creation. The regenerated site will further enhance the local community and compliment the existing city centre.”

“We are delighted that the planning committee and the people and businesses of Norwich have embraced and supported our plans for Anglia Square. Weston Homes is one of the UK’s leading major housebuilders, with an impressive track record of 30 years standing and the financial stature to deliver on our consented proposals.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Greater Anglia scrap charges to cash found in lost wallets and purses

37 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Florence Lewis had £1.50 taken from her purse by Greater Anglia as a storage fee for her lost property. Picture: LILY MAY FOPPA

Greater Anglia will no longer apply charges to cash found in lost wallets and purses after a teenager’s complaint to the firm sparked national outrage.

Blanket ban on disabled children’s equipment ‘unlawful’ claims charity

09:22 Dominic Moffitt
The Suffolk County Council Building on Russell Road, Ipswich Picture: SU ANDERSON

The denial of some specialist equipment to disabled children by Suffolk County Council (SCC) is unlawful, a charity has claimed.

Video Look: Suffolk’s women Reclaim the Night with march against sexual violence

08:34 Jake Foxford
Over a hundred women took back the streets and marched through the centre of Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich town centre was filled with light and noise as the women of Suffolk marched to tell people they have the right to feel safe on the streets after dark.

Ipswich lights up for Christmas in aid of hospice

08:23 Sophie Barnett
Christmas lights are being displayed across the town to raise money for St Elizabeth Hospice. Picture: JAMES ALEKSIC

A number of houses have already decked their front gardens with thousands of festive lights to raise money for St Elizabeth Hopsice – could you join in on their Christmas trail?

‘People need to know the truth’ – council blasted for ‘inadequate’ home-schooling system

08:06 Amy Gibbons
Some Suffolk children are said to be trapped inside their homes due to a lack of SEN placements Picture: GETTY IMAGES/PIXLAND

Education bosses are admitting some pupils with special needs are forced to stay at home due to a lack of specialist placements.

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released in Suffolk

08:06 Amy Gibbons
David McGreavy who killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

A man who killed three small children and impaled their bodies on railings more than 40 years ago has been cleared for release from a Suffolk prison – prompting fear in the local community.

Updated Abnormal load to be escorted through Suffolk this morning

07:24 Dominic Moffitt
A previous abnormal load making its way through Suffolk Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Motorists should expect delays whilst police escort an abnormal load to the Haven Marina.

Man disqualified for crash that killed best friend caught driving again

05:44 Adam Howlett
Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

A man banned from driving for causing a crash which killed his best friend was caught driving again just months after he was disqualified.

Judge jails gang responsible for more than 200 burglaries across East Anglia to more than 70 years in prison

08:52 Peter Walsh
The nine men who have been found guilty of conspiracy to burgle. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Members of an organised crime gang involved in more than 200 burglaries across the East of England have today been jailed for a total of more than 70 years.

Primark is finding trading tough as festive shopping gets in full swing

08:23 Jessica Hill
Primark Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) has warned that trading at the budget retail chain in the run-up to Christmas has been “challenging”.

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released in Suffolk

David McGreavy who killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

Man disqualified for crash that killed best friend caught driving again

Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich actor moves in to Albert Square

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 06/11/2018 - Programme Name: EastEnders - Portraits 2018 - TX: n/a - Episode: EastEnders - Evie Steele (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Evie Steele (SOPHIA CAPASSO) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron

Ipswich hot dog stand thief jailed for eight weeks

Michael Smith has been sentenced to eight weeks behind bars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Concern grows for missing Ipswich teen

Arminas Nauseda, 15, is missing from his Ipswich home Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Shopper fined £100 for leaving her vehicle for 15 minutes while she tried to pay for parking

Alison Harrald was in the car park for 15 minutes trying to pay before moving onto a different car park, but NCP Ltd still sent her a £100 fine for using their car park Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24