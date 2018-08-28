Hundreds of new homes and hotel in city centre scheme

Essex-based housebuilder Weston Homes, in conjunction with landowner Columbia Threadneedle, has received a resolution to grant planning permission from Norwich City Council for their proposals to regenerate Anglia Square in Norwich into a £300 million mixed use urban quarter.

Once a section 106 legal agreement between the applicants and the council is completed, planning permission can be issued.

The new development will cover more than 1.2 million square feet, providing homes, retail, leisure amenities, public artwork and new public realm.

This will be one of the biggest urban renewal projects outside of Greater London,

The redeveloped Anglia Square will have a series of striking buildings designed around two Covent Garden style landscaped plazas, linked by new landscaped public spaces including pedestrian streets, offering cycle linkages across the site, with new trees and planted areas.

There would also be communal green squares and central courtyards for residents of the scheme.

The regenerated Anglia Square will create more than 1,200 new homes, including stylish one and two bedroom apartments and penthouses for private sale, alongside around 120 on-site affordable homes for local households on lower incomes.

The proposals for Anglia Square will give Norwich a new northern city centre destination for shopping, leisure and entertainment, with 40 glass fronted retail units, including an anchor food store.

Alongside this there will be a new 200 bed hotel with a range of facilities including a roof level bar and restaurant, with panoramic views over the city centre, and a new leisure quarter, centred on a new ground floor multi-screen cinema.

There will be a replacement multi-storey car park providing 600 shopper parking spaces, and the project allows for 75% of the homes to have parking.

Bob Weston, chairman and chief executive of Weston Homes said: “Anglia Square is a major £300m urban renewal project which will position Norwich for the future and provide a new mixed use destination for the city. This is one of the biggest urban renewal projects outside of Greater London, bringing striking new buildings, Covent Garden style public spaces, inward investment and job creation. The regenerated site will further enhance the local community and compliment the existing city centre.”

“We are delighted that the planning committee and the people and businesses of Norwich have embraced and supported our plans for Anglia Square. Weston Homes is one of the UK’s leading major housebuilders, with an impressive track record of 30 years standing and the financial stature to deliver on our consented proposals.”