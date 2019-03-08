Partly Cloudy

Ipswich store at risk as Bathstore sinks into administration

PUBLISHED: 11:54 28 June 2019

Archant

The future of Ipswich's Bathstore is in doubt after the national retailer entered administration.

The branch, in Norwich Road, is one of 135 stores put at risk across the country.

Outstanding customer orders will be fulfilled subject to available stock, but all installation services have been stopped with immediate effect.

The company employs 531 people across the UK.

Earlier this week the firm announced 89 head office and support operations staff have been made redundant.

Ryan Grant, business restructuring partner at BDO, said: "Despite significant investment into the business over the past five years, Bathstore has struggled to overcome the well-documented challenges facing the UK retail sector.

"The appointment was made after several months of difficult trading, and the failure of ongoing talks to find a buyer for the business.

"Bathstore is continuing to trade in administration, whilst the administrators seek a buyer."

If the firm were to fold it would be yet another blow to Ipswich's town centre which has faced a slew of shop closures in recent months.

Last week it was revealed Argos will be closing its Carr Street store.

While May saw four stores all announce their exit from the town.

