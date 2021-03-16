Job adverts in East Anglia at highest level for a year
- Credit: PA
Job adverts in East Anglia are at their highest level since the beginning of the pandemic, according to a major recruiter.
Employment group Reed said its study among 10,000 recruiters indicated there were only 1% fewer jobs posted in February compared with the same month a year ago.
The recruiter said the number of adverts in East Anglia are at their highest for a year.
Michelle Pollard, managing director of Ipswich-based online job advertiser Spider, said: "We've had a lot more vacancies come in.
"We've had some companies who will give us double-digit vacancies rather than just one. But I do think it depends on the markets that you operate in."
Despite she has not seen the number of candidates some recruiters were expecting.
She said: "We've had several clients say 'Where are all the candidates that got laid off during the pandemic?'. But actually, there's not been huge amounts of people laid off during the pandemic in the sectors that we operate in."
