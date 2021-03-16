News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > News > Business

Job adverts in East Anglia at highest level for a year

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 6:00 AM March 16, 2021   
Job Centre Plus

Recruiters say they have seen an uptick in the number of job adverts being posted. - Credit: PA

Job adverts in East Anglia are at their highest level since the beginning of the pandemic, according to a major recruiter.

Employment group Reed said its study among 10,000 recruiters indicated there were only 1% fewer jobs posted in February compared with the same month a year ago.

The recruiter said the number of adverts in East Anglia are at their highest for a year.

Michelle Pollard, managing director of Ipswich-based online job advertiser Spider, said: "We've had a lot more vacancies come in.

"We've had some companies who will give us double-digit vacancies rather than just one. But I do think it depends on the markets that you operate in."

You may also want to watch:

Despite she has not seen the number of candidates some recruiters were expecting.

She said: "We've had several clients say 'Where are all the candidates that got laid off during the pandemic?'. But actually, there's not been huge amounts of people laid off during the pandemic in the sectors that we operate in."

Most Read

  1. 1 Bold vision 'commits to many more people living centrally' in Ipswich
  2. 2 Driver's tips on how women can stay safe in taxis
  3. 3 Family 'overwhelmed' as customers raise £2,500 for popular pub
  1. 4 County lines drug dealer 'paid no regard' to harm he was causing
  2. 5 450 new jobs expected in next phase of Ipswich sugar beet site expansion
  3. 6 Ipswich pods for former rough sleepers approved despite objections over their size
  4. 7 Dog owners scared to walk pets during day, survey reveals
  5. 8 Drive-thru Covid vaccine centre trial in Suffolk proves major success
  6. 9 Mapped: The 49 Suffolk postcodes with almost no Covid cases
  7. 10 'How lazy can people be?' – fury as dog mess bag found on park BBQ
Suffolk
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Four wards at Ipwich Hospital are now closed to new admissions due to a coronavirus outbreak Pictur

Changes to parking system at Ipswich Hospital

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Contractors working on the 14-week project to bring down Anzani House at Felixstowe Picture: RICHARD

Suffolk landmark's demolition to feature on TV's Scrap Kings

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Needham Hardware & DIY, formerly known as Paul's Hardware (pictured), has announced its immediate closure.

Family-run DIY store to close following Covid and rise in online shopping

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
An artist impression of what the new retail park at Boss Hall could look like. Picture: DAVID CLARKE

Work set to start on new Ipswich retail park after plans given green light

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus