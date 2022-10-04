'It has been amazing': Owners overwhelmed with support to new tearoom

Ian and Jill owners of the Nutsehell by-the-sea Tearooms that has opened in Felixstowe - Credit: charlotte Bond

A new tearoom has been opened in Felixstowe by the owners of a café that was destroyed by a fire in January.

Owners Jill and Ian Booth admitted they were close to giving up on their business before they found a premises along the Suffolk coast.

Their new tearoom Nutshells by-the-Sea opened in Hamilton Road on Thursday, September 29 and Mr Booth said the opening has gone really well.

Ian and Jill with their team in the new tearoom - Credit: charlotte Bond

Andy, Penny and Jane enjoying their time inside the new tearoom - Credit: charlotte Bond

Mr Booth said: "It has been going really, really well.

"We were quite surprised, we opened Thursday and it was busy, which we expected on the first day because people are a bit curious as to what is going on.

"Friday got even busier, Saturday was busy and so was Sunday."

The couple were left devastated after their beloved business in Stowupland burnt down in January.

Inside the new tearoom in Felixstowe - Credit: charlotte Bond

The brownies on offer inside the tearoom - Credit: charlotte Bond

"We couldn't wait a couple of years for it to be rebuilt and we couldn't afford to wait so we decided as we live out here we decided to have a look around Felixstowe," Mr Booth said.

"We were so devastated by it we actually thought what is the point of doing it again, but that sort of thing inspired us to have another go.

"We have a lovely mantra that one of our old customers gave us when it all happened it says 'don't worry your comeback will be stronger than your setback and all our signs will incorporate that logo."

Margret and Tom Southgate who helped Ian and Jill owners renovate the tearoom in Felixstowe - Credit: charlotte Bond

Customers Lesley Dow and Juliet Fayers who used to go to the Stowupland tearoom - Credit: charlotte Bond

Mr and Mrs Booth have said that they hope to return to Stowupland in the future.

The owners received a warm welcome on their opening day with some old and new faces taking a look around the new tearoom.

Mr Booth said: "We have had a lot of our loyal customers from Stowupland come over this weekend, but equally we have members of Felixstowe welcoming what we are doing.

"People have been really welcoming and left some fantastic comments which has been amazing."

Mr Booth said he and his wife pride themselves on making fresh food everyday at the tearoom.