News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

'It has been amazing': Owners overwhelmed with support to new tearoom

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 3:09 PM October 4, 2022
Ian and Jill owners of the Nutsehell Tearooms have reopened in Felixstowe PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ian and Jill owners of the Nutsehell by-the-sea Tearooms that has opened in Felixstowe - Credit: charlotte Bond

A new tearoom has been opened in Felixstowe by the owners of a café that was destroyed by a fire in January. 

Owners Jill and Ian Booth admitted they were close to giving up on their business before they found a premises along the Suffolk coast. 

Their new tearoom Nutshells by-the-Sea opened in Hamilton Road on Thursday, September 29 and Mr Booth said the opening has gone really well. 

Ian and Jill owners of the Nutsehell Tearooms

Ian and Jill with their team in the new tearoom - Credit: charlotte Bond

Andy, Penny and Jane. Ian and Jill owners of the Nutsehell Tearooms have reopened in Felixstowe PIC

Andy, Penny and Jane enjoying their time inside the new tearoom - Credit: charlotte Bond

Mr Booth said: "It has been going really, really well. 

"We were quite surprised, we opened Thursday and it was busy, which we expected on the first day because people are a bit curious as to what is going on. 

"Friday got even busier, Saturday was busy and so was Sunday."

The couple were left devastated after their beloved business in Stowupland burnt down in January

Inside the new tearoom in Felixstowe

Inside the new tearoom in Felixstowe - Credit: charlotte Bond

The brownies on offer inside the tearoom

The brownies on offer inside the tearoom - Credit: charlotte Bond

"We couldn't wait a couple of years for it to be rebuilt and we couldn't afford to wait so we decided as we live out here we decided to have a look around Felixstowe," Mr Booth said. 

Most Read

  1. 1 The Covid symptom now 'more common than loss of smell' as cases rise
  2. 2 Family pay tribute to man who fell from balcony 'fearing for his safety'
  3. 3 Four way traffic lights in place on major Ipswich road
  1. 4 '100 per cent yes!': Eliza lands first professional role at Regent
  2. 5 Suspected drink driver arrested after crashing into Ipswich railway bridge
  3. 6 Ambulance service close to declaring major incident
  4. 7 Ipswich man to stand trial accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old
  5. 8 Suffolk resident wins £1m jackpot in Premium Bonds prize draw
  6. 9 1,400-year-old royal hall found in Suffolk
  7. 10 Ipswich man accused of attempted murder appears at crown court

"We were so devastated by it we actually thought what is the point of doing it again, but that sort of thing inspired us to have another go. 

"We have a lovely mantra that one of our old customers gave us when it all happened it says 'don't worry your comeback will be stronger than your setback and all our signs will incorporate that logo."

MArgret and Tom Southgate who helped Ian and Jill owners renovate the tearoom in Felixstowe

Margret and Tom Southgate who helped Ian and Jill owners renovate the tearoom in Felixstowe - Credit: charlotte Bond

Customers Lesley Dow and Juliet Fayers who used to go to the Stowupland tearoom

Customers Lesley Dow and Juliet Fayers who used to go to the Stowupland tearoom - Credit: charlotte Bond

Mr and Mrs Booth have said that they hope to return to Stowupland in the future.

The owners received a warm welcome on their opening day with some old and new faces taking a look around the new tearoom. 

Mr Booth said: "We have had a lot of our loyal customers from Stowupland come over this weekend, but equally we have members of Felixstowe welcoming what we are doing. 

"People have been really welcoming and left some fantastic comments which has been amazing."

Mr Booth said he and his wife pride themselves on making fresh food everyday at the tearoom. 

Suffolk Live News
Felixstowe News

Don't Miss

Water Works Cottage in Kesgrave has a guide price of £300,000

'Totally unique' renovation opportunity near waterworks up for auction

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
A picture of Belvedere Road in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Busy Ipswich road closed after car crashes into railway bridge

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a Â£30,000 cheque for the winner in Thetford

Suffolk Live News

Revealed: Suffolk's winners of the People's Postcode Lottery in September

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Aldi in Norfolk is donting its surplus food to charity. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Tesco and Aldi among supermarkets issuing 'do not eat' warnings

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon