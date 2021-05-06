Sofology eyeing up move to former Oak Furnitureland store at Futura Park

Published: 11:04 AM May 6, 2021

The Oakfurniture Land store in Ipswich has closed - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Furniture company Sofology is eyeing up a move to the former Oak Furnitureland unit after the shop closed its doors for good.

Plans to install Sofology signage on the Futura Park unit have been submitted to Ipswich Borough Council, after a consultation period saw the wooden furniture shop's closure confirmed.

Closing down signs were placed outside the shop in Futura Park last month - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The consultation period was launched last month after "everything must go" signs were placed outside the store in time for its April 12 reopening post-lockdown.

A spokeswoman for the store said four members of staff have been made redundant.

The spokeswoman said: "After undergoing a consultation period, we have made the difficult decision to close our Ipswich showroom.

"Four employees will unfortunately be made redundant, and one colleague will transfer to an alternative showroom."

You may also want to watch:

The nearest showroom is now in Colchester, which brought seven new jobs to the town when it opened last month.

Sofology were approached for comment.