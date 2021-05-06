Sofology eyeing up move to former Oak Furnitureland store at Futura Park
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Furniture company Sofology is eyeing up a move to the former Oak Furnitureland unit after the shop closed its doors for good.
Plans to install Sofology signage on the Futura Park unit have been submitted to Ipswich Borough Council, after a consultation period saw the wooden furniture shop's closure confirmed.
The consultation period was launched last month after "everything must go" signs were placed outside the store in time for its April 12 reopening post-lockdown.
A spokeswoman for the store said four members of staff have been made redundant.
The spokeswoman said: "After undergoing a consultation period, we have made the difficult decision to close our Ipswich showroom.
"Four employees will unfortunately be made redundant, and one colleague will transfer to an alternative showroom."
The nearest showroom is now in Colchester, which brought seven new jobs to the town when it opened last month.
Sofology were approached for comment.
