Gloucester Old Spot pork and Red Poll beef on sale at new farm butchery

PUBLISHED: 17:14 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:14 15 November 2019

Georgina Woolf of Oak House Farm cutting meat Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Georgina Woolf of Oak House Farm cutting meat Picture: NICK BUTCHER

A family-run livestock farm on the outskirts of Ipswich has launched its own on-site butchery.

Ben and Georgina Woolf with children Charlie and Sophie outside the butchery at Oak House Farm Picture: NICK BUTCHERBen and Georgina Woolf with children Charlie and Sophie outside the butchery at Oak House Farm Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Ben and Georgina Woolf of Oak House Farm at Sproughton rear rare-breed cattle and pigs, including Gloucestershire Old Spots and decided to branch out.

The new butchery's range of fresh meat includes Gloucestershire Old Spot and Large White pork, as well as Suffolk Red Poll beef.

All the beef and pork is grown on the farm and is fed mainly with crops grown there.

Ben's parents Madeline - who is still involved in the business - and her late husband, Stephen, bought the farm in the 1980s. They had previously run an Ipswich town centre retail business called Stuart's, which specialised in ladies' fashion, but it was Stephen's long-held dream to own a farm.

"We are proud to continue Stephen's legacy with this significant investment in our farm," said Georgina.

"The butchery provides an ideal opportunity for our customers to enjoy quality products while being mindful of the environmental impact of their food and buying local. And, because of our field to fork set-up, we can keep prices competitive, meaning people won't break the bank getting their meat direct from the farm."

As well as popular and traditional cuts, the butchery range includes bacon, sausages, burgers, steaks and mince as well as lamb and chicken, sourced from local suppliers with high welfare standards.

The shop also features homemade ready meals such as lasagne, cottage pie, pies and pulled pork.

With less than 350 Large White and 700 Gloucestershire Old Spot pigs remaining in Britain, Georgina and Ben are committed to keeping the iconic breeds going.

"The Old Spot and Large White are pretty well known as far as pigs go, but I think the public would be surprised to learn how few of them remain. It is very important to us to be able to play a small role in keeping these wonderful breeds going," said Georgina.

"Rearing rare and traditional breeds using techniques honed over many years delivers a product that is second to none. The beef reared on the farm is marbled, sweet and succulent and both Gloucestershire Old Spot and Large White pigs produce excellent pork that is particularly noted for its high quality bacon."

In the early days, the farm was mainly arable, and began with just a few chickens, Ben recalled.

"I thoroughly enjoyed growing up on our farm. Dad's passion was for the arable farming - the crops - but livestock make a farm. We started with just a few chickens and then mum started the cattle with two Red Polls and it grew from there," he said.

There are now more than 100 cows on the farm. "Like all businesses, we need to continually evolve and we are hopeful that with the new butchery our family farm is in a position to thrive for many years to come," said Ben.

Oak House Farm also sells local eggs and honey. The new butchery is open on Wednesdays from 9am to 3pm, Fridays from 9am to 5pm and Saturdays from 10am and 4pm, other days by appointment.





