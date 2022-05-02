Families enjoy new farmers’ market on a working farm
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Around 750 people visited a working farm to enjoy a new Suffolk farmers' market.
Oak House Farm, a family-run farm in Sproughton, hosted its first event last Sunday with lots of local produce available for people to purchase.
Owner of the farm, Ben Woolf said that the market was visited by many families - with around 750 people going along to the farm to buy local products and spend a nice time in a friendly atmosphere.
Mr Woolf said: “We had a really interesting mixture of stallholders selling everything from eco-refills to beer and gin, cakes, dog-treats, flowers and, of course, our butchery was open selling the meat that we rear here on the farm."
The market hosted around 20 artisan producers, including Oak House Farm’s butchery.
“Chef Neil also came along to sell hot food, again featuring meat produced here on the farm. He did a roaring trade and had a queue of hungry customers from start to finish.”
The atmosphere at the market was very friendly and relaxed, and children were able to enjoy a number of activities, including opportunities to meet farm animals, visit a sweet shop and a children’s book store.
Most Read
- 1 Fire crews tackle nearly two-acre blaze at park in Ipswich
- 2 See inside 'absolutely enchanting' £600k Ipswich property
- 3 Ipswich mum with cancer thanks community for 'once in a lifetime' trip
- 4 Man and woman arrested after theft from Co-op store
- 5 Suffolk private members’ club opens restaurant to the public
- 6 Person detained as Ferrari crashes in busy Ipswich road
- 7 Air ambulance called to medical emergency in Ipswich town centre
- 8 £1m farmhouse near Ipswich with six stables, manége and detached cottage on the market
- 9 Talks to take place over campervans parking on seafront
- 10 Dinosaurs, 90s throwbacks and memorial runs at the 2022 Kesgrave 5K
Mr Woolf added: “Children and adults enjoyed the unique opportunity that a farmers' market on a farm offers to meet some of our animals and enjoy a bit of the countryside.
“For us, it was a great opportunity to welcome some of our regular customers to something different and to welcome some new customers to the butchery. It was also fantastic to be able to showcase some talented local producers.”
The market was organised as a collaboration between Oak House Farm and Acorn Events.
It was a rare example of a farmers’ market held on a working farm, so visitors could enjoy close contact with farm animals.
For anybody who missed the event or who enjoyed it so much that they want to go again, Oak House Farm be organising another event on Sunday, August 14.