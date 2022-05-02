Families enjoy new farmers’ market on a working farm

Around 750 people visited a working farm to enjoy a new Suffolk farmers' market.

Oak House Farm, a family-run farm in Sproughton, hosted its first event last Sunday with lots of local produce available for people to purchase.

Owner of the farm, Ben Woolf said that the market was visited by many families - with around 750 people going along to the farm to buy local products and spend a nice time in a friendly atmosphere.

Laura Middleditch, founder of Lovelands Honey at Oak Farm's first Farmer's Market. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mr Woolf said: “We had a really interesting mixture of stallholders selling everything from eco-refills to beer and gin, cakes, dog-treats, flowers and, of course, our butchery was open selling the meat that we rear here on the farm."

The market hosted around 20 artisan producers, including Oak House Farm’s butchery.

“Chef Neil also came along to sell hot food, again featuring meat produced here on the farm. He did a roaring trade and had a queue of hungry customers from start to finish.”

Event organiser Liz Wilson with Joanne Hulls from Applewood Acres. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The atmosphere at the market was very friendly and relaxed, and children were able to enjoy a number of activities, including opportunities to meet farm animals, visit a sweet shop and a children’s book store.

Mr Woolf added: “Children and adults enjoyed the unique opportunity that a farmers' market on a farm offers to meet some of our animals and enjoy a bit of the countryside.

David Carney and Joanne Hull from Applewood Acres at the Oak Farm Farmer's Market - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

“For us, it was a great opportunity to welcome some of our regular customers to something different and to welcome some new customers to the butchery. It was also fantastic to be able to showcase some talented local producers.”

Charlotte Harwood from Charlotte's Block Prints - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The market was organised as a collaboration between Oak House Farm and Acorn Events.

It was a rare example of a farmers’ market held on a working farm, so visitors could enjoy close contact with farm animals.

For anybody who missed the event or who enjoyed it so much that they want to go again, Oak House Farm be organising another event on Sunday, August 14.

Sam Woodward from Vegelicious of Hadleigh with his dog Titch - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown



