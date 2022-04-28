News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
New farmers' market to open over Bank Holiday

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 3:24 PM April 28, 2022
Farmers' Market in Oak House Farm at Sproughton 

A new farmers’ market will open for the first time this weekend to get local families and producers together.

Husband and wife Ben and Georgina Woolf are the owners of Oak House Farm, in Sproughton, will welcome visitors for the first time to the market on Sunday, May 1, between 10am and 2pm.   

Organised as a collaboration between Oak House Farm and Acorn Events, the market will be held at Oak House Farm, being a rare example of a farmers’ market held on a working farm.   

Ben Woolf said: “We’re going for a family-friendly vibe with lots of entertainment, animals to see and plenty of interesting shopping. 

“On Sunday, there will be a fantastic opportunity for children to get a bit closer to farming and meet some of our animals.” 

The market will showcase around 20 artisan producers, including Oak House Farm’s butchery. 

Younger visitors can also enjoy the sweet store and children’s book store. 

