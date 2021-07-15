Gallery
Look at these beautiful bouquets picked by community farm flower girls
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A lovingly tended community farm in Rushmere St Andrew is waiting to have its bouquets picked by the public.
At the five-acre Oak Tree Community Farm in Playford Lane, there are two flower gardens near their vegetable and soft fruit beds run by self-named ‘Flower Girls’ Jane, Ann and June.
Traditional English flowers such as foxgloves, cornflowers and sweet rocket are ready in early summer, sweet williams, sunflowers and sweet peas in mid-summer and on to cosmos, snapdragons and dahlias in the autumn.
Together the Flower Girls said: “Time seems to disappear when we are there. It's peaceful and takes you out of your normal sometimes hectic life and it's great to be able to produce something beautiful.”
Ten years ago the land was a worn-out arable field, but through natural and regenerative farming methods its been transformed by the community.
Bouquets can be ordered by non-members, and either be collected from the farm or delivered, in the Ipswich area. Prices start from £10 + delivery. To discuss an order or find out more about visiting the farm contact them on hello@the-oak-tree.co.uk or check out their website the-oak-tree.co.uk.
You may also want to watch:
Members are also entitled to a free vegetable box.
