Look at these beautiful bouquets picked by community farm flower girls

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 7:00 PM July 15, 2021   
Jane tending to the flowers on Oak Tree Community Farm. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Jane tending to the flowers on Oak Tree Community Farm. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A lovingly tended community farm in Rushmere St Andrew is waiting to have its bouquets picked by the public. 

June tending to the flowers on Oak Tree Community Farm. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

June tending to the flowers on Oak Tree Community Farm. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

At the five-acre Oak Tree Community Farm in Playford Lane, there are two flower gardens near their vegetable and soft fruit beds run by self-named ‘Flower Girls’ Jane, Ann and June. 

The self named ‘Flower Girls’ Jane, June and Ann farm members who oversee the gardens, grow a wide r

A huge assortment of flowers is grown by the 'flower girls' - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Traditional English flowers such as foxgloves, cornflowers and sweet rocket are ready in early summer, sweet williams, sunflowers and sweet peas in mid-summer and on to cosmos, snapdragons and dahlias in the autumn.

Oak Tree Community Farm Flowers grown lovingly by the self named 'Flower Girls' Jane, June and Ann.

Oak Tree Community Farm Flowers grown lovingly by the self named 'Flower Girls' Jane, June and Ann. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Together the Flower Girls said: “Time seems to disappear when we are there. It's peaceful and takes you out of your normal sometimes hectic life and it's great to be able to produce something beautiful.”

Oak Tree Community Farm Flowers grown lovingly by the self named 'Flower Girls' Jane, June and Ann.

A beautiful bouquet made by Oak Tree Community Farm - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Ten years ago the land was a worn-out arable field, but through natural and regenerative farming methods its been transformed by the community. 

Oak Tree Community Farm Flowers grown lovingly by the self named 'Flower Girls' Jane, June and Ann.

Oak Tree Community Farm Flowers grown lovingly by the self named 'Flower Girls' Jane, June and Ann. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Bouquets can be ordered by non-members, and either be collected from the farm or delivered, in the Ipswich area. Prices start from £10 + delivery. To discuss an order or find out more about visiting the farm contact them on hello@the-oak-tree.co.uk or check out their website the-oak-tree.co.uk.

Oak Tree Community Farm Flowers grown lovingly by the self named 'Flower Girls' Jane, June and Ann.

Flowers growing in the Oak Tree Community Farm - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Members are also entitled to a free vegetable box. 

Oak Tree Community Farm Flowers grown lovingly

Beautiful summer flowers at the farm - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The self named ‘Flower Girls’ Jane, June and Ann farm

The self named 'Flower Girls' Jane, June and Ann farm members who oversee the gardens - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Oak Tree Community Farm Flowers grown lovingly by the self named 'Flower Girls' Jane, June and Ann.

Some of the flowers at Oak Tree Farm - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Oak Tree Community Farm Flowers grown lovingly by the self named 'Flower Girls' Jane, June and Ann.

Bouquets can be purchased from the project - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Ann tending to the flowers on the Oak Tree Community Farm. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Ann tending to the flowers on the Oak Tree Community Farm. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

