Look at these beautiful bouquets picked by community farm flower girls

Published: 7:00 PM July 15, 2021

Jane tending to the flowers on Oak Tree Community Farm.

A lovingly tended community farm in Rushmere St Andrew is waiting to have its bouquets picked by the public.

June tending to the flowers on Oak Tree Community Farm.

At the five-acre Oak Tree Community Farm in Playford Lane, there are two flower gardens near their vegetable and soft fruit beds run by self-named ‘Flower Girls’ Jane, Ann and June.

A huge assortment of flowers is grown by the 'flower girls'

Traditional English flowers such as foxgloves, cornflowers and sweet rocket are ready in early summer, sweet williams, sunflowers and sweet peas in mid-summer and on to cosmos, snapdragons and dahlias in the autumn.

Oak Tree Community Farm Flowers grown lovingly by the self named 'Flower Girls' Jane, June and Ann.

Together the Flower Girls said: “Time seems to disappear when we are there. It's peaceful and takes you out of your normal sometimes hectic life and it's great to be able to produce something beautiful.”

A beautiful bouquet made by Oak Tree Community Farm

Ten years ago the land was a worn-out arable field, but through natural and regenerative farming methods its been transformed by the community.



Bouquets can be ordered by non-members, and either be collected from the farm or delivered, in the Ipswich area. Prices start from £10 + delivery. To discuss an order or find out more about visiting the farm contact them on hello@the-oak-tree.co.uk or check out their website the-oak-tree.co.uk.

Flowers growing in the Oak Tree Community Farm

Members are also entitled to a free vegetable box.

Beautiful summer flowers at the farm

The self named 'Flower Girls' Jane, June and Ann farm members who oversee the gardens

Some of the flowers at Oak Tree Farm

Bouquets can be purchased from the project