'Last touches' for Waterfront cafe subject to previous licensing row
- Credit: Archant
No opening date has been set for the Waterfront café that was the subject of widespread opposition from neighbours when initial plans were revealed.
A number of objections were made by marina residents when a licensing application was submitted last year for Oasis Lounge to open late and serve alcohol.
Even with revisions, the application was rejected in October 2021, but owner Amr Mohammed pledged to open the Regatta Quay venue as a café without alcohol.
Mr Mohammed told the Ipswich Star on April 29 that there's not yet an opening date set for the café and that there are "last touches in the kitchen to be finished".
But plans have progressed, with a vision for the daytime café to serve breakfasts and brunches all day, from 8am to 5pm, and then serve tapas and host events from 6pm to 11pm.
A pavement licence has been applied for, seeking permission for 20 tables with 80 chairs in use from 8am to 11pm.
Mr Mohammed added neighbours will be invited to take a look around Oasis Lounge before opening.
Noise concerns formed part of the complaints against the previous licensing application, with environmental protection officer Mick Cheong comparing the cast iron structure of the building to a "giant tuning fork".
Suffolk Constabulary's Sharon Betts-Palmer said the force was not sure how noise disruption could be stopped as the metal columns reverberate inside the building.
She said it would have a "detrimental" effect on the life and quality of people.
Issues with licence breaches were also the reason a council committee revoked the premises licence of Mr Mohammed's Makani Café venue earlier this week.
However, a premises licence is not needed for a café without alcohol or entertainment opening between the hours of 8am and 11pm.
Representations regarding the pavement licence can be made to Ipswich Borough Council's licensing team up until May 2.
The former Anytime Fitness centre on the Waterfront closed in August 2019, with the unit remaining vacant since then.
Oasis Lounge occupies the bottom two floors of the corner section of the building.