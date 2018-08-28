Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise
Video

Specialist cleaning company for difficult to reach places

PUBLISHED: 12:03 04 February 2019

Claire and Bill Percy, directors of new Ipswich-based specialist cleaning business EnviroPure Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Claire and Bill Percy, directors of new Ipswich-based specialist cleaning business EnviroPure Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Archant

A new service specialising in the management of infection control has been launched in Ipswich.

EnviroPure is an innovative company looking to change the way infection control is managed and delivered across the region.

It is a new start-up, aiming to work within the health and care services, and wider industry.

EnviroPure’s touchless whole room fogging service uses an NHS approved environmentally friendly disinfectant which produces a dry mist of 5% hydrogen peroxide and silver, which does not condense or corrode.

For directors Claire and Bill Percy, this new venture follows successful careers in healthcare and social care which led to them being awarded a rare ‘Outstanding’ rating from the Care Quality Commission, for their previous business.

The married couple sold that business and were looking for a change of direction.

After moving to Ipswich, they wanted to start and grow a new business.

Mr Percy said; “We knew Suffolk well, and we could have moved anywhere in the country

“I had worked here before and we came here for holidays.”

Mrs Percy said:”We had been visiting Suffolk for a number of years.

“Ipswich seems a quite a vibrant business area and it seems like a good place and base for us to work from, and to build up something new.

“We had our own home care business, which we sold.

“We hope this will develop and become a successful business. Our previous business employed 60 people in North Hampshire.

“We were really proud of it.

“We want train people and create new jobs here, as the business grows.

“Infection control is a very important area for hospitals, and for other places too.

“EnviroPure’s service is certificated so our clients can clearly demonstrate to those who use and visit their services, their commitment to proactively managing infection control. Also, downtime is minimal, as is the preparation needed before we disinfect an area.”

Mr Percy added: “We know the process has been widely proven in healthcare, but with growing interest in infection control, we’re offering our service to additional sectors such as education, hospitality, marine, veterinary, nursing and care homes, amongst others.”

With traditional manual cleaning not reaching into impossible to reach corners, and with harmful organisms (such as those that cause vomiting) being difficult to kill, EnviroPure’s process achieves up to a 99.9999% kill rate regardless of the room’s configuration, he said.

There was a wide range of potential clients, he added, from health services and hospitals, to care homes, veterinary services and industry.

For information visit www.enviropure.co.uk/faqs

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Second archaeological dig delays town centre housing development by a year

Work on the former Archant office site in Lower Brook Street has come to a halt. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Opinion Free speech should not be a licence to spread poison aimed at offending and creating divisions in society

Debates about Ipswich town centre have too often been hijacked by racist and offensive comments. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

New staff absence policy will “punish” county council employees, union claims

Suffolk County Council staff will soon have an absence score given to them under new plans. Picture: ARCHANT

Video See how police are spelling out sexual consent with clear-cut Instagram campaign

Five videos are being launched by Suffolk and Norfolk constabularies in a bid to raise awareness of the issues around consent in relation to serious sexual offences Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Second archaeological dig delays town centre housing development by a year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Free speech should not be a licence to spread poison aimed at offending and creating divisions in society

#includeImage($article, 225)

New staff absence policy will “punish” county council employees, union claims

#includeImage($article, 225)

See how police are spelling out sexual consent with clear-cut Instagram campaign

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Specialist cleaning company for difficult to reach places

Claire and Bill Percy, directors of new Ipswich-based specialist cleaning business EnviroPure Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Young defender Ndaba offered professional deal by Ipswich Town

Corrie Ndaba in action for Ipswich Town U23s Picture: ROSS HALLS

‘We need to be bold, brave and rise above the taunts’ - Skuse fires up Blues ahead of Norwich clash

Cole Skuse pictured after Town's defeat at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday Photo: Steve Waller

Enfield edge out Tractor Girls after second-half comeback

Town goalscorer Paige Wakefield goes in for a tackle in the 3-1 defeat at Enfield Town Picture: ROSS HALLS

Debenhams inches closer to plans to axe 20 stores this year

Debenhams department store in Ipswich town centre
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists