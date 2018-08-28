Video

Business partners launch Taisce boutique

Taisce, the new men's boutique in Church Street, Woodbridge. Tom Leeper and Emmeron Marshall-Critchley Picture: DAVID VINCENT Archant

The reputation of Woodbridge as an interesting shopping destination is enhanced by its range of independent traders.

Now the retail mix in the market town is joined by high end men’s boutique, Taisce.

It is actually in Church Street, close to Market Hill, and it is trading for its first Christmas.

These are difficult times for clothes retailing, but the owners of Taisce have confidence in their new offering.

Creative director Tom Leeper said: “I think people’s attitude to where they buy their clothes is changing, a bit like with food.

“They are more conscious about who makes the things they buy, perhaps buying less, of better quality.

“The High Street has its struggles recently.

“We are about stocking less, but higher quality and our own brands from artisan manufacturers.”

Mr Leeper added: “It is about buying less, but better quality.

“Clothes will wear well if they are well tailored, classic shapes. They are elegant and functional.

“We are supporting independent, artisan manufacturers. in Britain and abroad.

“Our trousers are handmade in a family-run factory in Italy, we have contemporary knitwear from the Inis Meain company, County Galway and boots and shoes are handmade in Northampton.

“It is also about preserving the heritage with the manufacturers who are working with us.”

“It has been an amazing first three months,” he added.

Taisce was launched by business partners Tom Leeper and Emmerson Marshall-Critchley.

Mr Marshall-Critchley is the managing director of successful Woolpit-based period building restoration and refurbishment company Emmerson Critchley, and Tom Leeper has a background in fashion and design, and he was menswear fashion director for a London-based magazine.

Tom’s roots are in Suffolk. He added: “I went to Culford School in Suffolk and my grandmother lived in Woodbridge.

“We have been open three months. It has been such a warm welcome from the townsfolk and the other independent shops. We are trying to support the small independents, to collaborate and work together to keep the high street successful and the town interesting. It is independent shops that do that.”

Mr Marshall-Critchley has renovated and converted No 25 Church Street, which was most recently a hairdressers’ salon.

He said: “It has had a number of uses in the past, including a cafe and a sweet shop.”

And he discovered the word `tailors’ etched in one of the windows, so maybe there is a link?

“Tom has designed the shop, and I have built it. The floorboards are engineered oak veneer. They are three different sizes.”

Inside the boutique is minimalist and simple, and not overstocked.