Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

Administrators called in at Office Outlet – putting jobs at risk in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 16:56 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:57 19 March 2019

Office Outlet has a store at Russell Road in Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Office Outlet has a store at Russell Road in Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

Stationery company Office Outlet, which has branches in Ipswich, Colchester, and Chelmsford, has gone into administration putting 1,200 jobs at risk across the country.

The company, which took over Staples’ UK store-based operation in 2016, has 90 stores across the country and is continuing to trade as a buyer is sought for the business.

Staples UK is now an online-only business that has no connection with Office Outlet.

Partners at Deloitte were appointed joint administrators on Monday.

Joint administrator Richard Haws said: “In addition to a general downturn in trading as a result of the ongoing decline in the stationery market and UK retail in general, the company has recently experienced a reduction in credit from key suppliers, given the economic outlook which has severely impacted the financial position of the Company.

“We are hopeful a buyer can still be found for the business in the coming weeks and we will continue to trade the business with that aim in mind.”

The chain launched a plan last August to shutter a handful of stores under a form of insolvency called a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA).

The deal also included three years of free rent on 20 sites.

But the move failed to save the chain, which is understood to have had trouble scraping together rent for its estate of more than 90 stores ahead of the due date on Friday.

US-based stationery giant Staples agreed to sell its UK shops to Hilco Capital, the former owner of HMV, in late 2016. The chain was then renamed Office Outlet.

Office Outlet chief executive Chris Yates said: “Over the last two years the business has been transformed from the heavily loss-making old Staples business to a near break-even modern multichannel retailer.

“However, additional growth capital was required to continue delivery of the next stage of the management buyout business plan.

“Despite being highly impressed by the Office Outlet story potential investors have held back due to retail sector sentiment and the general level of uncertainty.”

It represents another disappointing end to a Hilco investment, after the firm placed HMV into administration late last year before it was sold to Sunrise Records.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Updated Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The bus struck the house following a collision in Henley's Main Road Picture: NICOLA STANMORE

Fresh Instagram account opened in killer’s name hours after first blocked

Isaac Calver appeared to have returned to Instagram hours after his original account was removed Picture: INSTAGRAM

Ipswich barber hit man with bottle in late night attack

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Video First look at new statue to be built in memory of Ipswich Town legend Kevin Beattie

Sculptor Sean Hedges-Quinn with his design for the Kevin Beattie statue Picture:

Gallery Days Gone By - When school pets, gymnastics and road safety were all part of the day

Pupils at Downing Primary School (now The Willows Primary) Ipswich, with the schools pet rabbits in November 1977 Picture: JERRY TURNER

Video Tavis killer was still updating Instagram from his prison cell

Murderer Isaac Calver was updating his Instagram account from a jail cell while on trial for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: INSTAGRAM

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star regular newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Tavis killer was still updating Instagram from his prison cell

Murderer Isaac Calver was updating his Instagram account from a jail cell while on trial for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: INSTAGRAM

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The bus struck the house following a collision in Henley's Main Road Picture: NICOLA STANMORE

Fresh Instagram account opened in killer’s name hours after first blocked

Isaac Calver appeared to have returned to Instagram hours after his original account was removed Picture: INSTAGRAM

Lorry sheds load of ball bearings at the Copdock Interchange

A1214. Picture: GOOGLE

Ipswich barber hit man with bottle in late night attack

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘I was open to staying there but the new manager came in and said no’ - McGoldrick on his Town departure

David McGoldrick left Ipswich Town last summer after Paul Hurst replaced Mick McCarthy as manager. Picture: ARCHANT

Take a look inside the former Ipswich Co-op headquarters and store

A CGI of how refurbished Carr House in Ipswich, formerly the home of Ipswich Co-operative Society offices and department store, may look. Picture: HOUSE GROUP DEVELOPMENTS

Expert blames shifting crime priorities for resurgence in metal theft

Robin Edwards, former deputy lead for the National Metal Theft Taskforce, blamed the rise in thefts on lack of enforcement of the Scrap Metal Dealers Act 2013 Picture: ROBIN EDWARDS

Jane Chambers, former Ipswich mayor, has died

Jane Chambers during a visit to her old school, Clifford Road, during her period as mayor of Ipswich. Picture: Archant

Former Ipswich pupils go back to school to build extension

From left, Claydon Primary topping out celebrated by Steve Sharpe, David Garrard, Simon Hubert, Cllr Chris Studd, Andrew Outram, Neil Eaton, Cllr John Whitehead, Adam Hudson, and head Mary Ashcroft Picture: SEH FRENCH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists