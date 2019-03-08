Ipswich’s Office Outlet avoids first round of closures

The Ipswich branch of Office Outlet has avoided the first wave of store closures sweeping the UK.

More than 160 jobs will be lost this month as the troubled stationary giant searches desperately for a rescue buyer.

The company went into administration in March and last week the chain’s Ipswich base began advertising its closing down sale – yet an exact end date is yet to be revealed.

Richard Hawes, joint administrator and partner at Deloitte, said that although advisers were still open to a sale of all or part of the business, some stores must be closed.

Nine will shut down on April 7, with a further seven on April 10.

The first wave affects shops in Beckton, Catterick, Gloucester, Newport, Merton, Newcastle, Plymouth, Staples Corner in London, and Stratford.

The second will affect Cardiff, Carlisle, Manchester, Old Kent Road, Southampton, Walsall and Weston Super Mare.

The move will result in a total of 161 redundancies.

This is in addition to the 106 jobs which were lost at the company’s head office and distribution centre in Daventry last month.