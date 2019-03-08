Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Ipswich's Office Outlet has shut down

PUBLISHED: 16:20 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:20 08 July 2019

Office Outlet in Ipswich has shut down. Photo: Archant.

Office Outlet in Ipswich has shut down. Photo: Archant.

Archant

Ipswich's Office Outlet has closed down.

Office Outlet in Ipswich has shut down. Photo: Archant.Office Outlet in Ipswich has shut down. Photo: Archant.

In March, 1,200 jobs were put at risk across the country when the giant stationery company fell into administration.

Deloitte were appointed joint administrators and the following month announced 16 branches and 161 jobs would be lost in a wave of store closures as the retailer searched for a new owner.

You may also want to watch:

The firm's Ipswich branch, in Russell Road, survived these first round of store closures in April.

However, last month it closed its doors for the final time.

While signs advertising the store's closure had been in place since late March, management remained tight-lipped about the site's closing date.

The store has now closed down with signs above the entrance and exit stating: "This store is now closed. The management and staff would like to thank you for your custom."

Ipswich town centre will also lose another national retailer later this week when Monsoon closes down its Westgate Street store.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Gallery Can you spot yourself in the Ipswich Music Day crowds?

Kursk played the University of Suffolk stage at Ipswich Music Day 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The Flying Fish of Norwich Road is no more

The Flying Fish of Norwich Road, photographed in February 2016. The finial had stood at the apex of the roof since the building was erected in 1891 Picture: THE IPSWICH SOCIETY ARCHIVE COLLECTION

Revealed - Drugs and anti-social behaviour behind soaring number of tenancy court cases

Officers from Suffolk police carry out a drug raid in Ipswich. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Community speedwatch behind thousands of motorists being caught in Suffolk

A member of the Safety Camera Partnership Team using the speed camera. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Gallery Were you pictured partying in Yates on Saturday?

Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST

Crowds turn out to celebrate Ipswich Music Day

A queue to get into Ipswich Music Day in Christchurch Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Can you spot yourself in the Ipswich Music Day crowds?

Kursk played the University of Suffolk stage at Ipswich Music Day 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The Flying Fish of Norwich Road is no more

The Flying Fish of Norwich Road, photographed in February 2016. The finial had stood at the apex of the roof since the building was erected in 1891 Picture: THE IPSWICH SOCIETY ARCHIVE COLLECTION

Revealed – Drugs and anti-social behaviour behind soaring number of tenancy court cases

Officers from Suffolk police carry out a drug raid in Ipswich. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Community speedwatch behind thousands of motorists being caught in Suffolk

A member of the Safety Camera Partnership Team using the speed camera. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Were you pictured partying in Yates on Saturday?

Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich council to look at security after queues build up at music festival

Long queues built up at the Soqne Street entrance to Christchurch Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Revealed – Drugs and anti-social behaviour behind soaring number of tenancy court cases

Officers from Suffolk police carry out a drug raid in Ipswich. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Police reveal why drug-drive arrests surpassed drink drivers in Suffolk last year

Drug wipes have helped Suffolk police catch more motorists driving under the influence of substances. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Peak in children’s care plan delays was down to ‘restructuring issues’

Judith Mobbs, assistant director for inclusion and skills at Suffolk County Council Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich’s Office Outlet has shut down

Office Outlet in Ipswich has shut down. Photo: Archant.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists