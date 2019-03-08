Ipswich's Office Outlet has shut down

Office Outlet in Ipswich has shut down. Photo: Archant. Archant

Ipswich's Office Outlet has closed down.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Office Outlet in Ipswich has shut down. Photo: Archant. Office Outlet in Ipswich has shut down. Photo: Archant.

In March, 1,200 jobs were put at risk across the country when the giant stationery company fell into administration.

Deloitte were appointed joint administrators and the following month announced 16 branches and 161 jobs would be lost in a wave of store closures as the retailer searched for a new owner.

You may also want to watch:

The firm's Ipswich branch, in Russell Road, survived these first round of store closures in April.

However, last month it closed its doors for the final time.

While signs advertising the store's closure had been in place since late March, management remained tight-lipped about the site's closing date.

The store has now closed down with signs above the entrance and exit stating: "This store is now closed. The management and staff would like to thank you for your custom."

Ipswich town centre will also lose another national retailer later this week when Monsoon closes down its Westgate Street store.

