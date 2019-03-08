'Retail is tough at the moment' - Ipswich store's farewell message to town after closure

Ohh Deer's owners have issued an open letter to Ipswich following the store's closure. Photo: Archant, Archant

The owners of an Ipswich stationery store have issued a rallying cry for customers to keep the high street alive after a slump in trade forced it to close down.

Ohh Deer, in Thoroughfare, shut down last week due to a "decline in retail".

In its final days the store slashed prices in a bid to clear remaining stock and shoppers took advantage of visiting the quirky stationery store for the final time.

The store front has since been redecorated - with a large letter from owners Mark Callaby and Jamie Mitchell thanking the people of the town.

The letter reads: "Well we gave it a go but unfortunately it didn't work out. Retail is tough at the moment . . .

"Don't worry our business isn't going anywhere we're just focusing on our strengths. You can continue to buy from us online or from other local stores that already stock us including Sainsbury's and Waterstones.

"We love the High Street and will continue to support it by working with our lovely retail customers and creating awesome products for them to sell.

"Thank you for all the support you have given us and please help us keep the High Street alive, even if you just need to buy a card."

It has been a tough month for the town centre with Riley & Riley Jewellers in Buttermarket, Trespass in Westgate Street and Cotswold Outdoors in Tavern Street all revealed they would likewise be closing down.