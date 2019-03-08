Quirky Ipswich shop to close due to 'decline in retail'

The Ohh Deer shop in Ipswich is due to close in May 2019. Picture: JUDY RIMMER Archant

"Please help us to keep the high street alive" - that is the final plea from a quirky Ipswich stationery shop being forced to close due to a "decline in retail".

Ohh Deer founders Mark Callaby, left, and Jamie Mitchell outside Ohh Deer's Loughborough store. Picture: OHH DEER Ohh Deer founders Mark Callaby, left, and Jamie Mitchell outside Ohh Deer's Loughborough store. Picture: OHH DEER

Ohh Deer opened in Ipswich in 2017 selling cards, wrapping paper and other stationery items from its Thoroughfare premises.

But a statement released from store founders Mark Callaby and Jamie Mitchell on Monday, May 13 said: "Due to the decline of retail over the years, we will sadly be closing our Ipswich store on May 21."

It is the latest blow for the town centre, with jeweller Riley & Riley announcing this month that it would be closing this year after 15 years in Buttermarket because a lack of footfall no longer makes it viable.

The pair said the "decision has been made to close down the store in order to focus on and develop the more profitable areas of the business".

As well as stores in Ipswich and Loughborough, Ohh Deer supplies cards to other retailers such as Paperchase, Waterstones and Sainsbury's.

Ohh Deer said people would also be able to buy its products online.

"We would also like to thank all customers who visited and supported our Ipswich store and reassure them that the business will still be accessible online and from other stores that stock Ohh Deer products such as Paperchase, Waterstones, and Sainsbury's," Mr Callaby and Mr Mitchell - who founded the company in 2011 - said in their statement.

"We love the high street and will continue to support it by working with our lovely retail customers and creating awesome products for them to sell.

"Thank you for all the support you have given us and please help us to keep the high street alive, even if you just need to buy a card."

Earlier this year Paul Clement, chief executive of Ipswich Central business improvement district - set up to represents firms in the area - said that Ipswich needed to fundamentally transform its town centre because the retail sector is "in decline".