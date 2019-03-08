Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Quirky Ipswich shop to close due to 'decline in retail'

PUBLISHED: 15:33 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:33 13 May 2019

The Ohh Deer shop in Ipswich is due to close in May 2019. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

The Ohh Deer shop in Ipswich is due to close in May 2019. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Archant

"Please help us to keep the high street alive" - that is the final plea from a quirky Ipswich stationery shop being forced to close due to a "decline in retail".

Ohh Deer founders Mark Callaby, left, and Jamie Mitchell outside Ohh Deer's Loughborough store. Picture: OHH DEEROhh Deer founders Mark Callaby, left, and Jamie Mitchell outside Ohh Deer's Loughborough store. Picture: OHH DEER

Ohh Deer opened in Ipswich in 2017 selling cards, wrapping paper and other stationery items from its Thoroughfare premises.

But a statement released from store founders Mark Callaby and Jamie Mitchell on Monday, May 13 said: "Due to the decline of retail over the years, we will sadly be closing our Ipswich store on May 21."

It is the latest blow for the town centre, with jeweller Riley & Riley announcing this month that it would be closing this year after 15 years in Buttermarket because a lack of footfall no longer makes it viable.

MORE: 'It breaks your heart' - Ipswich jewellery shop to close after 15 years due to poor footfall

You may also want to watch:

The pair said the "decision has been made to close down the store in order to focus on and develop the more profitable areas of the business".

As well as stores in Ipswich and Loughborough, Ohh Deer supplies cards to other retailers such as Paperchase, Waterstones and Sainsbury's.

Ohh Deer said people would also be able to buy its products online.

"We would also like to thank all customers who visited and supported our Ipswich store and reassure them that the business will still be accessible online and from other stores that stock Ohh Deer products such as Paperchase, Waterstones, and Sainsbury's," Mr Callaby and Mr Mitchell - who founded the company in 2011 - said in their statement.

"We love the high street and will continue to support it by working with our lovely retail customers and creating awesome products for them to sell.

"Thank you for all the support you have given us and please help us to keep the high street alive, even if you just need to buy a card."

Earlier this year Paul Clement, chief executive of Ipswich Central business improvement district - set up to represents firms in the area - said that Ipswich needed to fundamentally transform its town centre because the retail sector is "in decline".

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Woman saved from flat fire in hospital with serious burns

Fitzgerald Court, Ipswich, where a flat fire left a woman with serious burns. A police car remained at the scene during the morning of May 13 Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Flood-hit road in Ipswich urgently needs fixing, say residents

Concerns have been raised about flooding in Cobham Road, Ipswich. Picture: SUBMITTED

Radical ideas shared for Ipswich town centre's future

Ipswich Conservatives said the Cornhill redevelopment should have been the catalyst for a boost to retail in Ipswich town centre. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Opinion Why kitchen scraps are now banned from brown bins in Ipswich

From May brown bins in Ipswich can only be used for garden waste.

Julie: A beautiful soul who 'will be part of Ipswich history'

Julie Welham had, probably, eight horses over the years Picture: FAMILY COLLECTION

Woman arrested for arson after flat fire leaves victim in specialist burns unit

Forensics and fire investigators are working to establish how the fire started and a 33-year-old woman from Ipswich is being questioned on suspicion of arson. The flat fire at Fitzgerald Court happened in the early hours of May 13 Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Woman saved from flat fire in hospital with serious burns

Fitzgerald Court, Ipswich, where a flat fire left a woman with serious burns. A police car remained at the scene during the morning of May 13 Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Flood-hit road in Ipswich urgently needs fixing, say residents

Concerns have been raised about flooding in Cobham Road, Ipswich. Picture: SUBMITTED

Radical ideas shared for Ipswich town centre’s future

Ipswich Conservatives said the Cornhill redevelopment should have been the catalyst for a boost to retail in Ipswich town centre. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Why kitchen scraps are now banned from brown bins in Ipswich

From May brown bins in Ipswich can only be used for garden waste.

Julie: A beautiful soul who ‘will be part of Ipswich history’

Julie Welham had, probably, eight horses over the years Picture: FAMILY COLLECTION

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Three arrested in drugs raid on Ipswich address

Police raided an address in Woodbridge Road Picture: ARCHANT

Woman arrested for arson after flat fire leaves victim in specialist burns unit

Forensics and fire investigators are working to establish how the fire started and a 33-year-old woman from Ipswich is being questioned on suspicion of arson. The flat fire at Fitzgerald Court happened in the early hours of May 13 Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Woman saved from flat fire in hospital with serious burns

Fitzgerald Court, Ipswich, where a flat fire left a woman with serious burns. A police car remained at the scene during the morning of May 13 Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Radical ideas shared for Ipswich town centre’s future

Ipswich Conservatives said the Cornhill redevelopment should have been the catalyst for a boost to retail in Ipswich town centre. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Quirky Ipswich shop to close due to ‘decline in retail’

The Ohh Deer shop in Ipswich is due to close in May 2019. Picture: JUDY RIMMER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists