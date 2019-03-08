Ipswich roadworks have 'crippled' our takings, say businesses

The roadworks in London Road which is causing local compnaies to lose customers. Picture: AMANDA BARNS Archant

Roadworks for pothole repairs have hit Ipswich businesses hard - with some reporting that it could cost them thousands of pounds of losses.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk Heritage antique store in Ipswich who have spoken of their loss during the road works. Picture: SU ANDERSON Suffolk Heritage antique store in Ipswich who have spoken of their loss during the road works. Picture: SU ANDERSON

The old A12, now known as London Road, has been closed since Monday, May 13 for 24 hours a day, restricting the usual busy flow of traffic.

Some firms have reported losing £1,000 in a day, which could mean hefty losses by the end of the five-day closure which is due to end on Friday, May 17.

Suffolk Highways, which manages the county's road network, has apologised to residents and businesses over a miscommunication of the road closure timings - but said staff had been had been made available on site to assist those requiring access to London Road.

Amanda Barns, who owns Suffolk Heritage Antiques with her husband, said: "Usually we would take £1,300 in a day and on Monday we took £13.

"Over five days without any access we could lose over £6,000.

"We had one customer who had to force their way through the barrier so that they could get to us. They had driven all the way down from North Norfolk. It is absolutely ridiculous.

"I think the communication from the council has been absolutely disgusting. Everyone around here is absolutely livid."

Letters from the council to businesses stated that the work would only close the road partially and only from 7.30am until 4.30pm, meaning that many companies did not have time to properly prepare.

A spokesman form Suffolk Highways said: "We would like to offer our sincere apologies for the miscommunication of the road closure timings, consequently causing disruption to the businesses and residents along the former A12, London Road.

"We have arranged for a member of staff to be positioned near the hotel for any businesses or residents who require further assistance.

"To ensure the safety of our staff on site along with members of the public, teams have to ensure that any vehicles requiring access are businesses and residents only."

David Nightingale, chief executive of 3A Roofing, said: "We usually have 30 to 50 customers a day but on Tuesday we had none.

"We are losing £4,000 a day because of this. I don't know how we are going to cope. It is absolutely disgraceful."