'I love every second': Olivia's journey from apprentice to nursery manager

Olivia Sharman with children at the Nature Den in Ipswich - Credit: Bows and Arrows

An Ipswich educator who enjoys her "rewarding job” has looked back on working her way up from teenage apprentice to managing a nursery.

Olivia Sharman, was 17 when she started her career at Wellington Nursery, and has just been appointed the manager at The Nature Den in Bramford Lane, which is part of the Bows and Arrows Group.

The now 28-year-old said that becoming a nursery manager was "a dream come true".

She said: “When I was growing up, I was always told by my family, ‘you’re so good with children, they always want to play with you’.

“Right from a young age I knew I was going to work with children.

“I love my job, I truly love it. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and I love every second of it.”

Olivia said that the bonds she forms with the children make her job very special.

She added: “When you start off as an early year’s educator, you have this group of children you look after and help to develop.

“When they go off to school and you see how much they have progressed – you get that lovely feeling that you have helped make that child’s experience of nursery the best it can be.

“The bonds you form with them is the best feeling in the world.

“But every year they go off to school, and it never gets easier because you have formed that bond – you can’t help but get emotional.”

Olivia pays special attention to children’s daily teeth brushing routine as it influences their wellbeing.

She said: “We do daily teeth brushing here at the nursery and work with the MySmile project at the NHS.

“It’s so important as you saw a decline during Covid in children going to their dentist.”

Olivia said she would recommend working in a nursery to anyone, saying it is a “hugely rewarding career”.

The new nursery manager added: “It’s a lot of fun, the children come out with such funny things.

“They do keep you on your toes, but it’s lovely, their imaginations are amazing.

“It’s such a rewarding job.”