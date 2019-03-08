Cloudy

Roofer hits ground running with recycled plastic driveways business

PUBLISHED: 19:10 09 July 2019

From left, Johnny Pearce, Mark Betts and Tom Stringer of Oltco Picture: GERRY SIMS/BLUEMONKEY MEDIA

From left, Johnny Pearce, Mark Betts and Tom Stringer of Oltco Picture: GERRY SIMS/BLUEMONKEY MEDIA

Gerry Sims of Blumonkey Media

An Ipswich businessman is set to provide recycled driveways made out of plastic waste after joining forces with a national franchise.

Mark Betts, who has 35 years' experience running his family roofing business, stumbled across Oltco and its Recycle Bound sustainable resin driveway product - made from straws, plastic drink bottles and plastic food packaging from recycling points - while on holiday in Cornwall.

"I met Oltco's co-director, Johnny (Pearce), the very next day and instantly knew that launching Oltco Ipswich and being a part of this exciting and ground-breaking business was the right step to take," he said.

He has now taken on its first East Anglian franchise, operating across Ipswich and surrounding areas, including Aldeburgh, Felixstowe and Stowmarket.

Recycle Bound aims to help combat the global issue of plastic waste by using up the equivalent of 3,000 used plastic straws over each square metre area.

"I knew that it was a business I wanted to be a part of. After 35 years working in roofing, I had recently decided it was time to try something new and embark on a new challenge," said Mr Betts.

Oltco co-director Mr Pearce said: "Mark's passion for Recycle Bound made us instantly excited about the idea of him joining the team and launching Oltco in Ipswich."

Co-director Tom Stringer said: "Mark's experience of building a successful business and a loyal team, gave us the confidence that he was the right man for the job from the moment we met him.

"He is an awesome, down to earth and genuine guy with a fantastic, hard-working team who have undergone extensive training at our HQ in Cornwall.

"The team amazed us at how quickly they picked up the skills required to deliver our outstanding results."

