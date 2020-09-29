Brand new discount store opening in Ipswich this week

The One Below store will open at the Tavern Street unit opposite McDonald's in Ipswich this week. Picture: ROGER MOODY Archant

A new discount store is due to open this Friday, breathing new life into an empty town centre unit – and bringing 30 jobs to the area.

One Below was created by the founders of Poundworld which closed down its Tavern Street store in July 2018.

According to the Ipswich Society it was the “biggest eyesore” in the town centre to date and “let down” the whole street.

The One Below discount chain sells everything for £1 and under and has invested a six figure sum into the store situated opposite McDonald’s.

Since launching 18 months ago, the retailer has opened 60 stores across the UK and plans to open the Ipswich shop on Friday, October 2.

A total of 30 retail jobs have been created and many of the former Ipswich Poundworld staff have been offered employment at the new store, after losing their jobs when the company went into administration two years ago.

Christopher Edwards is a Yorkshire retail entrepreneur who launched the business with his father Christopher Edwards Senior and the pair were the original founders of Poundworld – sold to an American private equity conglomerate TPG Capital in 2014.

Mr Edwards said: “We’re delighted to be opening a new store in Ipswich.

“Now more than ever, when times are financially tighter for so many families, we are proud to be offering incredible savings on hundreds of shopping essentials and big brand items.

“It’s great to be able to breathe fresh new life in to what was a large empty unit in the town centre.”

The shop will stock a huge range of essential items across their 10 departments including cleaning, groceries, home, health and beauty, baby care, toys and DIY.

Branded goods will also be available such as Coca Cola, Pedigree, Heinz, Kellogg’s and Cadbury’s.

For cleaning fans, there will be Zoflora and The Pink Stuff on offer – made famous by social media cleaning icon Mrs Hinch.

For the opening on Friday, One Below has introduced strict social distancing and hygiene measures to ensure customers can shop safely.

When Poundworld went into administration a total of 335 stores were closed across the country and 5,100 staff were left without jobs.

