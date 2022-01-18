Open day for Ipswich pub on sale for £300,000
- Credit: Archant
An Ipswich pub has been put up for sale.
The Inkerman, in Norwich Road, has been listed for sale with Everard Cole for offers in the region of £300,000 and will host an open day next week.
Everard Cole's Gareth Hatton said that the current owners, Admiral Taverns, had decided to sell the Inkerman.
The agent said: "It's on the market with vacant possession - I understand that the tenants are leaving the pub trade and moving on.
"As hospitality agents, our main priority is to keep the venue as a licensed establishment.
"Ideally, it'd continue to operate as a bar or restaurant, as it's on such a good arterial route into Ipswich.
"Inevitably people do look at sites like this for change of use, but a covenant is in place that restricts residential properties being built on the existing car park.
"But we've had very good uptake of interest, mostly from people looking to keep it as a hospitality venue."
An open day will be held for interested buyers on Wednesday, January 26, giving them the chance to meet with the agent, look around the site and ask any questions.
Features included in the listing are an open plan bar, carvery unit, enclosed patio courtyard and extensive barn unit that has been used for functions, live bands and sporting events.
There is also four-bedroom private accommodation on site.
To register an interest in attending the open day, contact Gareth Hatton on 07493 126447 or gareth@everardcole.co.uk.