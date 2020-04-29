E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Openreach hope proposed new facilities near Ipswich will help develop next generation technology

PUBLISHED: 19:00 29 April 2020

The proposed new innovation centre Picture: Z GROUP/ EAST SUFFOLK

The proposed new innovation centre Picture: Z GROUP/ EAST SUFFOLK

Archant

A new innovation centre and mock street are among the ideas being proposed by Openreach as it looks to develop the next generation of broadband on its Suffolk site.

A mock street that features in the new plans for the site Picture: Z GROUP/EAST SUFFOLK COUNCILA mock street that features in the new plans for the site Picture: Z GROUP/EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

Openreach has submitted plans to overhaul an area on its site at Brightwell, near Ipswich.

The space currently houses haulage containers and a few small buildings, but the company believes more could be done in the space and so has applied to create a series of new buildings including an innovation centre and a mock street.

Openreach hopes that the new site would be able to develop new technology, along a similar theme to BT’s work at nearby Adastral Park.

It says it would also allow it to carry out more community focused activities like school visits.

It is proposed that the innovation centre will provide a showcase and training area on the ground as well as hospitality and meeting space upstairs.

The mock street, known as ‘Openstreet’, will be a practical way to show installation techniques for connections and will be an upgrade on existing facilities available on the site.

Openreach described the proposed spaces as having a ‘forward thinking’ design and said it hoped that the plans, which also include office and workshop space, would be able to showcase the company’s technology and originality.

Ahmed Mohamed, Head of Open Innovation for Openreach’s Chief Engineer team, said:“We’ve carefully developed exciting plans for the site, which we hope to transform into a centre for innovation, playing a key role in unearthing and developing the next generation of broadband technology.

“Our vision is for somewhere our Chief Engineers can get together as a business to work on new things, test future products, join forces with our suppliers to try out ideas (a Techfest or a Hackathon perhaps), as well as engaging with the local community so they can be proud of and feel part of our work.

“We think this project is really exciting and we look forward to it progressing in the coming months, once we’ve all navigated the uncertain times we find ourselves in with Covid-19.”

A final decision on Openreach’s proposed plans will be made by East Suffolk Council in due course.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Girl, 16, sexually assaulted by man who tried to lure her with puppies outside Tesco

The teenager was sexually assaulted outside Tesco Express, in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three men arrested after break in at GP surgery

Medication and cash were stolen in the burglary at the Barham and Claydon surgery. Picture: BARHAM AND CLAYDON SURGERY

Armed response team and dog unit at scene of police incident

Officers were at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge this evening. Picture: MIKE DAY

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Most Read

Girl, 16, sexually assaulted by man who tried to lure her with puppies outside Tesco

The teenager was sexually assaulted outside Tesco Express, in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three men arrested after break in at GP surgery

Medication and cash were stolen in the burglary at the Barham and Claydon surgery. Picture: BARHAM AND CLAYDON SURGERY

Armed response team and dog unit at scene of police incident

Officers were at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge this evening. Picture: MIKE DAY

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Tavis killer has jail term cut FIVE years on appeal

Kyreis Davies has had his sentence for the murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens reduced following an appeal Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Openreach hope proposed new facilities near Ipswich will help develop next generation technology

The proposed new innovation centre Picture: Z GROUP/ EAST SUFFOLK

Hear choir’s inspirational song as we spotlight more Suffolk community heroes

Members of Felixstowe Harmonies before lockdown. The choir is now singing together online. Picture: FELIXSTOWE HARMONIES

Husband’s 12 hour ping-pong challenge for hospital helping wife through cancer battle

Paul Dixon is completing the ping pong challenge in his Martlesham garden to raise money for the cancer team at Ipswich Hospital who have supported his wife Cathy Picture: SCOTT DIXON

Coronavirus cases in Suffolk and Essex rise again

The number of coronavirus cases in Suffolk and Essex has risen again Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24