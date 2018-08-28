Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Work begins on £10m wind farm base in Harwich

PUBLISHED: 15:47 16 November 2018

Breaking the ground at the site of the Galloper Operations & Maintenance Base are (from left): Colin Garrod (Contracts Manager, Jackson Civil Engineering Group), Daren Taylor (GM, Harwich International Port), Guy Middleton (GM, Galloper), Zoe Fairley (Cabinet Member for Investment and Growth, Tendring District Council) and James Wilson (Director and GM, RG Carter). Picture: Galloper

Breaking the ground at the site of the Galloper Operations & Maintenance Base are (from left): Colin Garrod (Contracts Manager, Jackson Civil Engineering Group), Daren Taylor (GM, Harwich International Port), Guy Middleton (GM, Galloper), Zoe Fairley (Cabinet Member for Investment and Growth, Tendring District Council) and James Wilson (Director and GM, RG Carter). Picture: Galloper

Archant

A ground-breaking ceremony was held at Harwich International Port today to mark the start of construction of the £10 million operations & maintenance (O&M) base for Galloper Offshore Wind Farm.

Galloper Offshore Wind Farm. Picture: Alan O'NeilGalloper Offshore Wind Farm. Picture: Alan O'Neil

The work is planned to take around 12 months to complete and create 120 direct and indirect local jobs.

Tendring District Council’s Cabinet Member for Investment and Growth, Zoe Fairley, said that having firms such as Galloper Wind Farm Limited located in the area is “critical” if the district’s economy is to thrive.

“Its presence in Harwich demonstrates the opportunity Tendring has to establish Harwich as a centre of excellence in energy, logistics and marine engineering,” she said.

“It is so important to have facilities such as this new operations and maintenance base because they provide job opportunities for local people, not just at the base itself but in its construction, facility management, security and within a wide range of related supply chain businesses.

Top of a Galloper turbine. Picture: Alan O'NeilTop of a Galloper turbine. Picture: Alan O'Neil

“This new facility also goes beyond that. Offshore wind is an important part of our low carbon national infrastructure, and Galloper’s presence may be the catalyst for Harwich to become an important national centre for energy related activity – all of which fits well with our Tendring4Growth initiative.”

The Galloper O&M Base will comprise a 24/7 control room to monitor and manage all wind farm activity; a purpose built pontoon for the crew transfer vessels that take workers offshore daily; a fully-equipped gym; plus warehousing, office facilities and a new access road off the A120.

It is expected that the innogy and Siemens Gamesa employees who make up the Galloper team will move in to the new base in early 2020.

Galloper General Manager Guy Middleton admits that it has been “quite a journey” for his team to get to the point where construction is underway.

Consent approval for the base – which will be home to the team of 60 who operate and maintain the 353 megawatt (MW) wind farm – was received from the Marine Management Organisation and Tendring District Council in September this year.

Three main contractors will build the facility, with two being local east coast companies.

Ipswich-based R G Carter Southern has been appointed to design and construct the building; and Ipswich-based Jackson Civil Engineering Group, will design and construct the access road. Farrans Construction, with offices throughout the UK, will design, fabricate and install the pontoon.

Galloper is already committed to the area as the team operating and maintaining the wind farm has been working out of temporary facilities in Harwich International Port since early 2017.

The amount of green power the wind farm’s 56 turbines is expected to generate on average each year is roughly equal to the annual electricity needs of more than 380,000 UK households.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Noisy neighbours fined for playing Status Quo and Ne-Yo songs loudly

Yesterday, 16:00 Paul Geater
Residents complained about noisy music - including Status Quo tracks. File picture; ARCHANT

Two Ipswich residents have been left with bills of more than £1,000 between them after subjecting their neighbours to late-night, high-volume music by Status Quo and Natalie Imbruglia.

Legal loophole ‘protects children in classroom but not on sports pitch’ says NSPCC chief

Yesterday, 19:30 Adam Howlett
The NSPCC have called on the Government to extend Position of Trust laws (stock image). Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Police were unable to act on five cases of adults having sex with teenagers in their care over the last four years due to a legal loophole, the NSPCC has revealed.

Burgundy paint can only mean one thing – Pret is on the way

Yesterday, 18:50 Sophie Barnett
Excitement has built around the opening of the shop Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Eagle-eyed shoppers will have noticed that the former Grimwade’s store in Ipswich town centre is fast transforming, and Pret A Manger will soon be opening their first store in town.

Review: David O’Doherty, Ipswich Corn Exchange Friday, November 16 2018

Yesterday, 22:48 Jason Noble
Irish comedian and author David O'Doherty Picture: ANTONY KELLY

From rambling stories about dispensing sockfulls of change into an ATM to regaling the vagaries of living with a jazz musician, Irish funnyman David O’Doherty’s latest bonkers brand of comedy proved a hit.

‘Not the way forward’ - youth MP’s rallying call against ‘scary’ knife crime in Ipswich

Yesterday, 16:47 Jason Noble
Isaac Codjoe (far right) raised the issue of knife crime in the House of Commons Picture: CONTRIBUTED

An Ipswich teenager representing the town at the UK’s Youth Parliament has called for more action on knife crime during a debate in the House of Commons.

Crunch meeting could decide iconic pier’s future

Yesterday, 16:08 Jake Foxford
Plans for the future of the pier are top of the agenda for tonight's meeting between supporters and objectors for the current renovation of Shotley pier. Picture: SALLY CHICKEN

A crunch summit between Shotley Pier stakeholders is being held to try and decide on the plans for the future of the Suffolk tourist attraction.

Wiff Waff – the new bar combining beers, bats and balls

Yesterday, 16:04 Sophie Barnett
The new bar Wiff Waff replaces Grand Central bar at the Ipswich Waterfront Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Table tennis, jamaoke sessions and a ‘Quizzee Rascal Wednesday’ are all on offer at new Waterfront bar Wiff Waff opening tonight (Friday).

Details announced for Ipswich Christmas lights switch-on

Yesterday, 15:59 Jake Foxford
Ipswich Christmas Lights Switch on from Cornhill Square.Picture:NIGE BROWN

The new-look Cornhill will host thousands of people next week for the Ipswich Town Hall Christmas lights switch on.

Everything you need to know about applying for a primary school place

Yesterday, 15:47 Suzanne Day
Which Suffolk primary school will you apply for? Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

If you are a parent of a three or four year old you will have received a letter from Suffolk County Council about school places this week. But what do you do next?

BMW driver caught with expired MOT and no insurance

Yesterday, 14:19 Andrew Papworth
The BMW seized in Ipswich. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

A motorist was stopped in Ipswich after vehicle checks found the car not to have a valid MOT.

Show Job Lists

Most read

Noisy neighbours fined for playing Status Quo and Ne-Yo songs loudly

Residents complained about noisy music - including Status Quo tracks. File picture; ARCHANT

Details announced for Ipswich Christmas lights switch-on

Ipswich Christmas Lights Switch on from Cornhill Square.Picture:NIGE BROWN

Wiff Waff – the new bar combining beers, bats and balls

The new bar Wiff Waff replaces Grand Central bar at the Ipswich Waterfront Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Shocking photos show ‘depressing’ fly-tipping outside flats

Area 1

Burgundy paint can only mean one thing – Pret is on the way

Excitement has built around the opening of the shop Picture: KATY SANDALLS

BMW driver caught with expired MOT and no insurance

The BMW seized in Ipswich. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24