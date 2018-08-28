Campaigners announce a series of exhibitions highlighting concerns about Sizewell C

Sizewell A and Sizewell B nuclear power plants - EDF hopes to have Sizewell C sitting alongside Picture: SU ANDERSON Archant

A trio of campaign groups are launching a series of exhibitions to highlight the drawbacks of building a new nuclear power station in Suffolk.

At the same time as the energy giant EDF embarks on its third and final public consultation on their plans to build Sizewell C, Theberton and Eastbridge Action Group on Sizewell (TEAGS) B1122 Action Group and Minsmere Levels Stakeholder Group will launch their own series of shadow exhibitions. ‘Sizewell Concerns’, featuring videos and displays.

The chairman of the group, Paul Collins, says TEAGS is not completely opposed to the project, but wants to challenge EDF to lessen the impact on those who will be directly affected by their plans to build a new nuclear plant in East Suffolk.

“A recent survey of Theberton and Eastbridge parish residents has revealed increasing concerns about the impacts this development will bring, and a significant proportion of residents believe that the area - which is home to Minsmere Reserve - is too environmentally sensitive to host such a massive project,” he said.

“The addition of 4,000 vehicle movements each day to existing traffic on the B1122 will seriously impact the 700 residents and 30 listed buildings close to this road.”

Mr Collins describes as “breathtakingly naive” EDF’s claim that their settlement for 2,400 workers would have no impact on the local community.

He claims that £250m of annual tourism revenues to the area are at risk for each of the ten years of the project’s duration - “and probably many years after whilst the area recovers,” he added.

Mr Collins says that the concerns people have about Sizewell C vary depending on where they live. “In Yoxford, the main area of concern is the road traffic. In Leiston, it’s about the noise and light pollution you get with a large construction site.

“We are trying to impress upon people that the environmental impact will be very large.”

EDF Energy’s own 12-week consultation will include information on the associated development needed to enable construction, such as park and ride sites and various options for road and rail improvements.

‘Sizewell Concerns’ exhibition, which takes place between January 5 and 18, cam be viewed in Leiston, Theberton & Eastbridge, Yoxford, Darsham, Saxmundham, Middleton, Southwold and Aldeburgh, and the following month in Ipswich and Melton.

Mr Collins says some church halls have offered their premises for free, so the exhibitions are only costing around £500, which was raised from donations.

The dates and locations can be found at www.teags.org