Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 0°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Campaigners announce a series of exhibitions highlighting concerns about Sizewell C

PUBLISHED: 18:45 29 November 2018

Sizewell A and Sizewell B nuclear power plants - EDF hopes to have Sizewell C sitting alongside Picture: SU ANDERSON

Sizewell A and Sizewell B nuclear power plants - EDF hopes to have Sizewell C sitting alongside Picture: SU ANDERSON

Archant

A trio of campaign groups are launching a series of exhibitions to highlight the drawbacks of building a new nuclear power station in Suffolk.

The TEAGS action group chairman Paul CollinsThe TEAGS action group chairman Paul Collins

At the same time as the energy giant EDF embarks on its third and final public consultation on their plans to build Sizewell C, Theberton and Eastbridge Action Group on Sizewell (TEAGS) B1122 Action Group and Minsmere Levels Stakeholder Group will launch their own series of shadow exhibitions. ‘Sizewell Concerns’, featuring videos and displays.

The chairman of the group, Paul Collins, says TEAGS is not completely opposed to the project, but wants to challenge EDF to lessen the impact on those who will be directly affected by their plans to build a new nuclear plant in East Suffolk.

“A recent survey of Theberton and Eastbridge parish residents has revealed increasing concerns about the impacts this development will bring, and a significant proportion of residents believe that the area - which is home to Minsmere Reserve - is too environmentally sensitive to host such a massive project,” he said.

“The addition of 4,000 vehicle movements each day to existing traffic on the B1122 will seriously impact the 700 residents and 30 listed buildings close to this road.”

Mr Collins describes as “breathtakingly naive” EDF’s claim that their settlement for 2,400 workers would have no impact on the local community.

He claims that £250m of annual tourism revenues to the area are at risk for each of the ten years of the project’s duration - “and probably many years after whilst the area recovers,” he added.

Mr Collins says that the concerns people have about Sizewell C vary depending on where they live. “In Yoxford, the main area of concern is the road traffic. In Leiston, it’s about the noise and light pollution you get with a large construction site.

“We are trying to impress upon people that the environmental impact will be very large.”

EDF Energy’s own 12-week consultation will include information on the associated development needed to enable construction, such as park and ride sites and various options for road and rail improvements.

‘Sizewell Concerns’ exhibition, which takes place between January 5 and 18, cam be viewed in Leiston, Theberton & Eastbridge, Yoxford, Darsham, Saxmundham, Middleton, Southwold and Aldeburgh, and the following month in Ipswich and Melton.

Mr Collins says some church halls have offered their premises for free, so the exhibitions are only costing around £500, which was raised from donations.

The dates and locations can be found at www.teags.org

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Orwell Bridge reopens amid A14 and A12 traffic chaos

14:45 Dominic Moffitt
The eastbound carriageway of the A14 over the Orwell Bridge has now been re-opened Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Orwell Bridge was re-opened in both directions just before 3pm amid huge tailbacks.

Crews tackle ‘suspicious’ house fire after receiving reports of an explosion

17:18 Adam Howlett
Emergency crews were called to a blaze in Allenby Road on Ipswich on Wednesday night Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Neighbours described seeing huge flames and thick smoke as fire crews battled a house blaze in Ipswich – after receiving reports of an explosion.

Dramatic turnaround sees Chantry Academy earn ‘good’ Ofsted rating

17:08 Adam Howlett
Head teacher of Chantry Academy Craig D'Cunha is thrilled with their 'good' Ofsted report Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Staff and students at Chantry Academy in Ipswich are celebrating after earning a ‘good’ grade from Ofsted - its second rise in rating in three years.

Ipswich audiences get chance to see Eastern Angles Christmas show for free

16:55 Andrew Clarke
The cast of the Fenland Screamers getting to grips with this year's Eastern Angles Christmas show Photo: Helena Quarmby

Eastern Angles are offering National Lottery players the opportunity to see their Christmas show for free. Arts Editor Andrew Clarke finds out more

Video Crackdown begins on ‘grossly irresponsible’ drink and drug-drivers

16:51 Tom Potter
Launch of the annual Christmas drink and drug-driving campaign Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Police have sent an unequivocal message to anyone staking their freedom and safety by drink or drug-driving this Christmas.

Man’s 27-year dream for new outreach bus for the homeless to be realised

15:28 Jessica Hill
Ian Walters, who manages Ipswich soup kitchen, who is behind the Outreach Bus project

Homeless and vulnerable people in Ipswich town centre will soon be able to access the help they need through a new outreach bus, which is being funded partly by a new charity shop.

Teenager cleared of role in McDonald’s stabbing incident faces sentence for having knife

14:28 Jane Hunt
Police at the scene at Ravenswood Avenue McDonalds Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man cleared by a jury of wounding a 16-year-old boy in a stabbing incident in the car park of an Ipswich branch of McDonald’s will be sentenced next month for carrying a knife.

Ed Sheeran fans could receive a refund for Viagogo tickets

13:50 Megan Aldous
Good news for Ed Sheeran fans as Viagogo must refund those who were forced to surrender tickets bought through the reselling site Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA

Ticket re-seller Viagogo could be forced to pay back millions of pounds to Ed Sheeran fans and other customers who bought tickets through them but were then turned away from gigs.

The cot that cradled Royal Princesses is being auctioned off in Essex

16 minutes ago Jessica Hill
A Victorian child's cot, the iron frame with patent adjustable height mechanism, by G H Needham, a Victorian doll's pram, and a Victorian mahogany high, chair, with separate base for drawing up to a dining table (3). Estimate: �300-400 Picture: Stephen Baker

Heirlooms passed down by a First World War veteran who served as a butler to children of the Royal Family are going under the hammer next week.

Celebrity Bill Turnball attends farm shop’s Christmas fayre

45 minutes ago Sophie Barnett
Bill Turnbull with recue dog Eddie Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A Christmas Food Fayre received its biggest turnout yet after former BBC Breakfast presenter Bill Turnball made a special guest appearance.

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Breaking News Orwell Bridge closed as high winds expected until 2pm

The Orwell Bridge will close at 10am today Picture: ARCHANT

Breaking News Orwell Bridge closure causes severe traffic delays across Ipswich

The Orwell Bridge closure is causing widespread traffic issues Picture: GREGG BROWN

Video Orwell Bridge to close at 10am

The Orwell Bridge could close this morning due to high winds Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge reopens amid A14 and A12 traffic chaos

The eastbound carriageway of the A14 over the Orwell Bridge has now been re-opened Picture: GREGG BROWN

House explosion treated as suspicious by police

Police and the ambulance service were on the scene Picture: TOM POTTER

Ipswich town centre “stabbed in back” as council’s development arm buys retail park at Martlesham, says Tory opposition

Anglia Retail Park off Bury Road has had a new lease of life since B&Q departed. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24