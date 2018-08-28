Opus Teach launched in September 2018 with aims to improve standards

The Opus Teach team have been recognised by The Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) for officially adhering at all times to the highest standards within the recruitment industry and education sector.

The accreditation was designed by REC with safeguarding in mind, to ensure that agencies are carrying out the relevant checks when recruiting teaching and non-teaching staff. The audit also requires agencies to operate best practice in areas such as customer service, staff development, diversity and client management.

According to REC chief executive, Kevin Green, “By undertaking this specialist audit, recruiters are measuring themselves against the highest industry standards. The success of REC Audited Education is ensuring best practice within agencies and ensures we continually improve the standard of teachers placed within our schools.”

Opus Teach managing director, Paul Lowes, said: “We are very proud to have developed a service which has achieved the highest standards set out by REC. The award confirms Opus Teach’s best practice approach to supplying teachers into schools and continuous improvement. This achievement gives schools an assurance that quality, integrity and transparency are at the heart of everything we do.”

Following a pilot period, Opus Teach launched in September 2018 with aim to help improve standards of supply in Suffolk for both schools and teachers.