Kesgrave mum launches plant-based food at home boxes

Sarah Pearsons has started a business called Chestnut and Rose, which creates 100% plant-based grazing boxes. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A Kesgrave mum has launched plant-based boxes for home delivery and collection.

Inspired by her new vegan lifestyle and her kids, Sarah Pearsons started Chestnut and Rose, making 100% plant-based graze boxes, including brunch and sweet options.

Sarah Pearsons, a mum from Kesgrave. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Two years ago her whole family, husband Steve and two kids, three-year-old Chester and eight-year-old Betty Rose, all changed overnight to become vegan.

"The environment is a big concern," Mrs Pearsons, who works part-time at Suffolk County Council in public health said.

"I did not have to try hard to convince my husband as for him it was about being healthy, which was reason enough.

You may also want to watch:

"If David Attenborough [eats very little meant and] can do it in his 90s I think we can."

A Chestnut and Rose box - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

She claims the Chestnut and Rose boxes have done "really well" so far and hopes people see them as a way to reduce their footprint.

She said: "Plant-based food is not all rabbit food. You can have nice treats and healthy food.

"I want to prove that you don’t have to miss out when cutting out meat and dairy.

"The environment is a real concern and we can all do something like reducing our intake."

Since launching in August, she has sold around 100 boxes.

Sarah Pearsons has started a business called Chestnut and Rose, which creates 100% plant based grazing boxes. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"They've been really well received," she added.

Mrs Pearsons also makes a lot of the food herself but does also use some Suffolk suppliers like Bagel or Beigel and Doodle Donuts.

"I want to try to support local businesses by making more connections," she said. "There are some things that I struggle to make."

Mrs Pearsons has several different options including brunch boxes, made up of pastries, oat/granola pots, mixed nuts, dried and fresh fruit, graze boxes with a selection of crackers, cheeses, dips, savoury snacks, olives, nuts, crudité, dried and fresh fruit, sweet treats which includes fruit, chocolate brownies and popcorn, Best of Both boxes include, a combination of our graze & sweet treat boxes and Nature’s Finest boxes have fruit.

The Chestnut and Rose boxes include vegetables, fruit, vegan cheese and crackers. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Collection is available from Kesgrave or delivery available in IP1, IP2, IP3, IP4, IP5, IP11, IP12 for an additional £2.

​To order go to chestnutandrose.co.uk.