Specialists carry out mammoth Orwell Bridge clean-up

Ipswich based Red7Marine has completed a cleaning contract on the A14 at Orwell Bridge on behalf of Highways England and Ringway Picture: AERIAL ESSEX Aerial Essex

A 4,000 gallon tanker and a jetting truck holding 800 gallons of fresh water have been deployed on a clean-up operation on Ipswich’s giant bridge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Red7Marine crew working on the Orwell Bridge clean-up Picture: AERIAL ESSEX The Red7Marine crew working on the Orwell Bridge clean-up Picture: AERIAL ESSEX

Marine contractors at Red7Marine sprang into action to complete a cleaning contract on the A14 at Orwell Bridge on behalf of Highways England and its maintenance contractor Ringway.

The works involved cleaning the pollution control chambers and drop gate manholes on Orwell Bridge at Piers 9, 10 and 15.

MORE – Halfords to recruit hundreds of MOT testers

The chambers are connected to the road gulleys on Orwell Bridge which collect surface water from the road.

The clean-up is carried out routinely to ensure the safe operation of the structure and is one that Red7Marine has completed in the past.

Red7Marine’s Haven Seajack 2 100t jack-up barge – from Red7’s quayside fabrication plant at the Port of Ipswich – was towed to the bridge to provide a stable working platform.

You may also want to watch:

The firm contracted Ipswich wastewater specialists Binder to help carry out the works. A 4,000-gallon tanker and a jetting truck which holds 800 gallons of fresh water and can also store 1,000 gallons of waste were placed on the deck of the jack-up barge and operated by Binder specialists.

The tanker was used to take away debris, liquid and silt from the gulleys. After the works at each location were complete, the barge was towed back to Red7Marine’s facility to unload the tankers ready for the next day.

Red7Marine chief executive Nick Offord said: “We were delighted to carry out the cleaning contract on Orwell Bridge having carried out the project in the past. It was a great local job for us where we were able to take advantage of the experienced and specialist local contractors in the area.

“This project also demonstrates the versatility of our fleet, using an alternative method to carry out this contract efficiently. Our highly robust self-elevating units raise and lower above the water level on jacking legs and can be manoeuvred over water into a working position to provide a stable, safe working platform.”

The project was successfully completed in just four days and within budget, he added.

Ringway’s service delivery boss Paul Meadows said: “The maintenance works are an essential factor in prolonging the lifespan of the structure. The structure provides a vital link in supporting the economy through the transportation of goods between Felixstowe port and the rest of the country.”