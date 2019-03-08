Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

Open boats weekend at Ipswich Waterfront to launch new season

PUBLISHED: 11:07 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:07 04 April 2019

The Orwell Lady on the River Orwell.

The Orwell Lady on the River Orwell.

Archant

Tourist boats in Ipswich are launching their 2019 season with an open boat weekend.

The motley crew, representatives of the Orwell Lady, Barge Victor and Allen Gardiner cruise boats at the 2018 Ipswich open boat weekend. L to R, Kris Ambury, Linda Pipe (ABP), Emma Lightfoot, Craig Ambury, Chris Spraggons, David ‘Wes’ Wesley and Carl Webb. Picture; EMMA LIGHTFOOTThe motley crew, representatives of the Orwell Lady, Barge Victor and Allen Gardiner cruise boats at the 2018 Ipswich open boat weekend. L to R, Kris Ambury, Linda Pipe (ABP), Emma Lightfoot, Craig Ambury, Chris Spraggons, David ‘Wes’ Wesley and Carl Webb. Picture; EMMA LIGHTFOOT

The River Orwell is becoming a growing attraction for visitors and there are three cruise boats operating from the Waterfront – the Orwell Lady, the sailing Barge Victor and the Allen Gardiner cruise dining boat.

For the past couple of years the operators have combined to have an Open Boat weekend at the quayside and share their plans for the season.

The open weekend on April 12 and 13 is a chance for locals and visitors to step on board, and chat to staff and crews about the history of the boats and what they offer passengers now.

This is the 18th season for the Orwell Lady offering cruising and entertainment on the water here.

Restauant boat Allen Gardiner at Ipswich Waterfront Restauant boat Allen Gardiner at Ipswich Waterfront

Carl Webb, operations director of the Orwell Lady, said: “It is lovely out on the river, the second prettiest river in the country according to the Royal Yachting Association. There is so much to see and the highlight for many people is the harbour, seeing Felixstowe Port and Harwich from out on the water. You wouldn’t get the chance otherwise.

“We had a very good year last year, with public cruises and charters, It was very busy.

“We have had a lot of work done, recovering the seats and painting, and the crew are all trained ready for another good season.”

Orwell Lady was built in 1979 as a Thames river cruise boat and came to Ipswich in 2001 to offer sightseeing cruises, disco nights and meal cruises for up to 100 people,

Glorious Ipswich Waterfront, the sailing barge Victor heads out on a river Orwell cruise Picture: DAVID VINCENTGlorious Ipswich Waterfront, the sailing barge Victor heads out on a river Orwell cruise Picture: DAVID VINCENT

The sailing barge Victor was built in 1895, by Howard Shrubsall in Ipswich for Owen Parry of Colchester, and was restored to its original rig in 2006.

Back in its home port it offers bird watching cruises, wedding receptions and quayside parties.

The Allen Gardiner dining boat was built in 1942 in Florida and was used in World War II as an air/sea rescue launch.

Allen Gardiner came to Ipswich in 2013 and is run by the same family who own the Lady Florence in Orford.

Owner of Allen Gardiner, Craig Ambury said: “we were always keen to showcase the wonderful offer Ipswich has and each year we find more and more people come down to look around. Once the boats are out on the river, it is hard for people to look round whereas this free event makes it nice and easy.”

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Mum left ‘embarrassed’ by cafe’s comment after she breastfed daughter there

Prairie Zephaniah and her daughter Dekota were out enjoying drinks at Caffe Dominic and Piccolo Deli in Clacton. Picture: PRAIRIE ZEPHANIA

Migrants left town after hate crimes doubled in wake of Brexit vote

Supt Kerry Cutler said there had been a 'spike' in hate crimes after Brexit Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How Norwich Road is transforming attitudes to become the town’s multicultural hub

Phanuel Mutumburi, pictured at the launch of plans to transform Norwich Road through the Destination Norwich Road project Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Revealed - the 10 fastest speeds recorded on Suffolk’s roads by police

Police have released details of the top speeds recorded on Suffolk's roads Picture: ANDREW PARSONS

Ipswich house could be converted into 14 flats

Park Road in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Dog food and butter among the products being recalled

Take a look at the items currently being recalled Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star regular newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Man ‘stabbed in the throat’ on Ipswich Waterfront

Police said they were called to the scene in Helena Road, near Aurora, at around 10.41pm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich house could be converted into 14 flats

Park Road in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Get ready for curried goat, jerk chicken and saltfish

The Jamaica Street restaurant in Ipswich is due to open later this month. Picture: JAMAICA STREET

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Migrants left town after hate crimes doubled in wake of Brexit vote

Supt Kerry Cutler said there had been a 'spike' in hate crimes after Brexit Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Town’s visit to Bolton to go ahead as planned after Wanderers pay staff and prohibition notice lifted

Ipswich Town will be backed by 1,300 fans at Bolton this weekend. Picture: PA

Ipswich’s Foxhall Stadium stages big banger action this weekend

The Lightning Rods, always exciting at Foxhall. Photo: CHRIS BERRY

Relive your childhood at free retro gaming event

Organiser Miles Prower playing some of the retro games in the teepee at La Tour Cycle Cafe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed - The gap in cancer survival rates

Gina Long MBE, whose daughter survived cancer, hit out at the postcode lottery in Suffolk Picture: LUCY TAYLOR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists