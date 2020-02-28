One of the longest standing butchers in Ipswich closes suddenly

Ipswich-based Orwells Butchers has closed down after 34 years of trade, citing the town's "economic downturn" and rising costs of the high street shop.

The Carr Street butchers, previously known as the Meat Inn, opened in 1986 and is understood to be one of the last remaining butchers in the town centre.

The store, which is owned and run by Martin Wells, announced its closure to customers with signs on the door yesterday.

The note reads: "It is with great regret that after 34 years of trading quality local produce the shop will be closed as of Friday 28th February 2020, due to the economic downturn in the town and the overhead costs of the high street shop.

"I would like to thank everyone who has supported us over the years, many of you becoming friends. My staff and I will miss serving you all."

Martin started his career at the Meat Inn as an apprentice sausage maker. Following a brief relocation to develop his butchery skills, he returned to the business in 1992 as a store manager.

Following the store's success in Ipswich, owner Martin opened a branch in Felixstowe in 2018 with the help of a £157,000 funding package from NatWest.

The Felixstowe branch remains open.

