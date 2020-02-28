E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

One of the longest standing butchers in Ipswich closes suddenly

PUBLISHED: 10:18 29 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:24 29 February 2020

Orwells Butchers in Ipswich has closed down suddenly. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Orwells Butchers in Ipswich has closed down suddenly. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich-based Orwells Butchers has closed down after 34 years of trade, citing the town's "economic downturn" and rising costs of the high street shop.

The Carr Street butchers, previously known as the Meat Inn, opened in 1986 and is understood to be one of the last remaining butchers in the town centre.

The store, which is owned and run by Martin Wells, announced its closure to customers with signs on the door yesterday.

The note reads: "It is with great regret that after 34 years of trading quality local produce the shop will be closed as of Friday 28th February 2020, due to the economic downturn in the town and the overhead costs of the high street shop.

"I would like to thank everyone who has supported us over the years, many of you becoming friends. My staff and I will miss serving you all."

Martin started his career at the Meat Inn as an apprentice sausage maker. Following a brief relocation to develop his butchery skills, he returned to the business in 1992 as a store manager.

Following the store's success in Ipswich, owner Martin opened a branch in Felixstowe in 2018 with the help of a £157,000 funding package from NatWest.

More: Ipswich butcher branches out with new store in Felixstowe

The Felixstowe branch remains open.

More: Popular Suffolk butcher reveals plans to open new village shop

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Three arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies following Ipswich street attack

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich street attack victim named as Richard Day – friends pay tribute to ‘kind soul’

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich where flowers have now been put up. Picture: Archant

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Three arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies following Ipswich street attack

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich street attack victim named as Richard Day – friends pay tribute to ‘kind soul’

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich where flowers have now been put up. Picture: Archant

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

One of the longest standing butchers in Ipswich closes suddenly

Orwells Butchers in Ipswich has closed down suddenly. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police officer reveals shocking moment man drove at him in desperate bid to escape arrest

The police officer has revealed how he was driven at by someone trying to avoid arrest. Picture: PAUL GEATER

School gives children hand massages to help ease stress

Northgate High School in Ipswich gave hand massages to pupils as part of its wellbeing week. Picture: NORTHGATE HIGH SCHOOL

Weekend Cook: Make our smoked haddock with cheese and truffle sauce

Smoked haddock wtih Comte and truffle sauce Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Jailed in Suffolk: Paedophile with ‘unhealthy interest in under age boys’ and systematic burglar

Danny Styles, who was jailed for three years and four months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24