Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

New home at Baylham Business Centre

PUBLISHED: 14:02 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:02 27 November 2018

Baylham Business Centre, where Trebuchet agency has moved from Neptune Marina, Ipswich

Baylham Business Centre, where Trebuchet agency has moved from Neptune Marina, Ipswich

Penn Commercial

Award-winning marketing agency Trebuchet Creative, has made a move from Neptune Marina in Ipswich to modern offices at Baylham.

The company’s new premises are in an attractive semi rural situation in Baylham Business Centre.

Emma Dinmore, director at Trebuchet Creative, said: “We’re more than pleased with our new offices at Baylham Business Centre.

“As well as the practical advantages, we’ve been blown away by our beautiful views of the countryside. After 15 years on the marina, we felt this new location reflected our ambitions for the future and we’re really looking forward to the next 15 years.”

The property comprises ground floor glazed entrance to reception and ground floor offices. A staircase to the upper floor leads to three further offices with kitchen.

Vanessa Penn of Penn Commercial said: “This is a very attractive and flexible office space with the advantages of ample free parking and modern facilities including high speed broadband.

“Trebuchet is a locally based company, but one that enjoys a national reputation and services clients far and wide,” she added.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Woman injured after disturbing men in her home during attempted burglary

49 minutes ago Michael Steward
Discovery Avenue in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A woman was injured after disturbing two men in her kitchen during an attempted burglary in Ipswich.

Ipswich murder trial jury sworn-in

13:56 Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

A jury has been sworn-in in the trial of six people charged with murder in connection with the death of Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens.

Investigation into derelict building blaze to take place

13:01 Jake Foxford
Fire fighters at the scene Picture: SAM DAWES

Suffolk firefighters are continuing their inspection of a derelict building that caught fire in the heart of Ipswich’s busy road network.

Gallery Pick the official Suffolk Police Christmas card - drawn by Ipswich primary students

12:29 Jake Foxford
Entry One of the primary school student designs to be used on the Suffolk Constabulary Christmas Cards for 2018. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Students from three Ipswich primary schools are in the running to have their festive drawings featured on Suffolk Constabulary’s official Christmas cards.

Seven things you can feed ducks instead of bread

11:30 Megan Aldous
Keep the ducks happy and healthy Picture: ANDREW MUTIMER/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Ipswich Borough Council have asked visitors to Christchurch Park to stop feeding the ducks bread.

Ipswich Town legends back at theatre for Evening With show

11:23 Michael Steward
Ipswich Town v Oxford, May 1986. Terry Butcher is appearing at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Ipswich Town legends Terry Butcher, Bryan Hamilton and Matt Holland will be at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds in January for a lively night of stories about the club.

‘If you run from police, make sure you’re faster’ - Officers’ quip after Ipswich drug arrest

11:08 Jake Foxford
The Ipswich police officers made it clear from their tweet that drug dealers should always make sure they can outrun the police Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police in Ipswich have some tongue-in-cheek tips for drug dealers in the town - put the hours in at the gym or risk getting caught.

Pets at home vet practices face possible closure

10:24 Jessica Hill
Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Pets at Home has earmarked around 30 vet practices for possible closure as part of an overhaul.

Snooker club’s moving tribute to popular player who took his own life

13:16 Jake Foxford
Paul Sparrow, left, beat Mark Hardy, right, to win the inaugural Craig Daniels Memorial Snooker Tournament at Felixstowe Snooker Club on November 25. Picture: ALAN RANDALL

Famous world snooker player Joe Perry helped a club raise thousands of pounds for a mental health charity in honour of a member who took his own life.

RAF base to host largest aerial training exercise of its kind

08:02 Conor Matchett
Air Commodore Jez Attridge from the Royal Air Force alongside Major General Luc De Rancourt from the French Air Force (left) and Major General John Wood from the United States Air Force (right) at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, ahead of Operation Point Blank. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

RAF Lakenheath will host the largest aerial exercise of its type with more than double the number of aircraft engaging than ever before.

Show Job Lists

Most read

Driver who jumped red lights at level crossing was ‘in a rush’, court told

Westerfield level crossing Picture: GREGG BROWN

WATCH - One way system reopened after firefighters tackle major building fire in Ipswich

Firefighters tackling the blaze Picture: SAM DAWES

Cornhill fountains to be turned off until spring

You won't see the Cornhill fountains in action again until the spring. Picture: LYNNE MORTIMER

Pets at home vet practices face possible closure

Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

‘If you run from police, make sure you’re faster’ - Officers’ quip after Ipswich drug arrest

The Ipswich police officers made it clear from their tweet that drug dealers should always make sure they can outrun the police Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Video ‘It’s going to be a long time until they have success unless something changes’ - Hurst reflects on Town job

Paul Hurst was sacked as Ipswich Town manager on October 24. Picture Pagepix

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24