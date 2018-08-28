New home at Baylham Business Centre

Baylham Business Centre, where Trebuchet agency has moved from Neptune Marina, Ipswich Penn Commercial

Award-winning marketing agency Trebuchet Creative, has made a move from Neptune Marina in Ipswich to modern offices at Baylham.

The company’s new premises are in an attractive semi rural situation in Baylham Business Centre.

Emma Dinmore, director at Trebuchet Creative, said: “We’re more than pleased with our new offices at Baylham Business Centre.

“As well as the practical advantages, we’ve been blown away by our beautiful views of the countryside. After 15 years on the marina, we felt this new location reflected our ambitions for the future and we’re really looking forward to the next 15 years.”

The property comprises ground floor glazed entrance to reception and ground floor offices. A staircase to the upper floor leads to three further offices with kitchen.

Vanessa Penn of Penn Commercial said: “This is a very attractive and flexible office space with the advantages of ample free parking and modern facilities including high speed broadband.

“Trebuchet is a locally based company, but one that enjoys a national reputation and services clients far and wide,” she added.