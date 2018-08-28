Sunshine and Showers

Long-standing printing company is revived and some jobs spared in last-minute deal

PUBLISHED: 17:20 02 January 2019

Alphaprint premises in Colchester. Picture: Jessica Hill

Archant

The name of a 38 year-old printers which went into liquidation last month has been saved in the final chapter, after it was bought up by an Ipswich company.

An Alphaprint designAn Alphaprint design

Alphaprint, which is based off Hythe Hill in Colchester, ceased trading last month and liquidators were appointed on December 20.

But the name Alphaprint has been saved, and some of its 20 members of staff have shifted over to Bravo Print, a printing company with a £2.6m turnover, based on Raeburn Rd South in Ipswich.

Mark Brown, a consultant for Bravo Print explained: “We had been talking to an agent of Alphaprint last month and tried to buy the company as a going concern in a rescue package, but unfortunately, we didn’t manage to do it in time.

“We have now bought the name Alphaprint and saved various jobs for staff based there.”

Mr Brown describes Alphaprint as “one of the flagships of Colchester” and said it was “really sad to see it go after so many years”.

“Hopefully we have rescued the name and it will remain in print for the future,” he said. “We are now running Alphaprint from Colchester and hope to run it for many years to come - forever, in fact!”

Bravo Print is retaining seven of the staff members who previously worked for Alphaprint. “Some of the staff chose to take early retirement, and others chose to take redundancy. Very few staff were forced to leave the company - we saved as many jobs as we could in the circumstances.

“For all intents and purposes, it’s now back to business as usual.”

Bravo Print is an amalgamation of several print companies, one of which is The Five Castles Press, an Ipswich-based lithographic printing company that had been going since 1986.

