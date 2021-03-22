Published: 12:26 PM March 22, 2021

Suffolk coffee shop chain staff are set to be given a mental health boost in the lead-up to their return to work.

Coffee chain Paddy & Scott’s will be hosting a socially-distanced team event before its employees return to the shop floor on April 12 after three mentally-draining lockdowns.

Bosses said they wanted to offer headquarters employees at Ambition House on Ipswich waterfront and at the brand’s coffee shops a chance to share their experiences, reconnect with the team and talk about their concerns ahead of the reopening.

Lockdowns and restrictions had a “huge impact” on peoples’ mental health over the last year, the company said, as it prepared for the event at the University of Suffolk on March 26.

Former London chef and now wellbeing entrepreneur Shane Cooke will be leading the event.

Paddy & Scott’s coffee shop and headquarters staff will take part in a team-building event before their return to the shop floor post-lockdown - Credit: Paddy & Scott’s

He will talk to the team about mental health awareness, meditation and mind/body connection.

The Jasper Wellbeing founder is a recovered drug and alcohol addict who has come through his own depression. He will share how he went from being stuck in bed and on medication to being free and energised to start his own business.

Paddy & Scott’s managing director Jon Reed said they wanted to lift staff morale and offer support.

“This last year has been incredibly difficult, with so many changes that none of us were ready for,” he said.

“We are acutely aware of the effect the pandemic is having on mental health and have put a really supportive programme in place to ensure our team’s return will be enjoyable, safe and successful.”

He added: “So much has changed in the last 12 months so as hospitality reopens and our world of coffee takes off once again we welcome back our team.

“Rather than just assume we all go back to how the world was, each team member has the opportunity to re-craft their roles, bring any newly-learned skills to the fore and has access to return to work meetings, one-to-one coaching sessions, development plans and our very own well-being ambassador.”

