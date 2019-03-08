E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Paddy & Scott's take over catering at University of Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 05:30 07 August 2019

Paddy & Scott's is set to take over catering operations at the University of Suffolk. Photo Archant/Gordon Bell.

Paddy & Scott's is set to take over the entire food and drink operations at the University of Suffolk.

The Suffolk coffeehouse will offer its world-renowned drinks and a range of food across 45 outlets at the campus in Ipswich's Waterfront

"This is a hugely exciting project for us," said Jon Reed, brand director at Paddy & Scott's.

"We are incredibly proud of our high energy, entrepreneurial approach to business - and we really hope the students at the University of Suffolk will engage with our strong story of provenance and will love testing out some new coffee-inspired concepts for us.

"We love talking about our coffee, fuelling the ambition of others and we truly believe the University of Suffolk is a great location and values match for us."

Throughout August the company will be consulting with students to find out what they want on offer.

And the operation is expected to be fully rolled out by early September

Paddy & Scott's also revealed future plans to create a barista training centre on site and extend barista training to students of the university.

Mr Reed added: "We want to create a barista training centre to teach the next generation about coffee, growing and roasting."

"Our aim is to launch a programme that gives students a stepping stone into the industry, but also highlight how much hard work and love goes into each and every cup of coffee."

