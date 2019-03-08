Coffee firm reaches new heights with opening of Clip 'n Climb Centre café in Ipswich

Scott Russell, founder and chief executive of Paddy & Scott's, outside the new Fuelling Station at the Clip 'n Climb centre in Ipswich Picture: PADDY & SCOTT'S Paddy & Scott’s

Suffolk coffee company Paddy & Scott's has launched its biggest 'fuelling station' to date.

The new 106-cover café at the Clip 'n Climb Centre in Ipswich is housed in a spacious, newly-renovated mezzanine overlooking the climbing area and serves artisan coffee, a range of smoothies, Tea Pigs tea and soft drinks, along with an array of hot and cold food.

"We are very excited about the opening of our newest and largest fuelling station," said Paddy & Scott's equity partner Martin Westhorp. "Our brand is all about chasing that goal and fuelling the day, so what better partnership is there than working with a state-of-the-art climbing centre that's all about energy, activity and reaching the summit?"

The new fuelling station, which opened on Monday, June 10 is expected to be popular with locals looking for a coffee on their way to work or stopping in for lunch, as well as families visiting the venue.

"It's perfectly designed so parents can relax with a hot drink whilst their kids enjoy the 42 challenges at the Clip 'n Climb centre," said Mr Westhorp.

"Clip 'n Climb is doing great things for the leisure industry, so it's a fantastic fit for our brand, which is all about fuelling ambition."