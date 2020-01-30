E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Café 'launches like a steam train' as queues form

PUBLISHED: 12:43 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:43 30 January 2020

Paddy & Scotts have opened a new coffee shop at the University of Suffolk Picture: TIM LEGGETT

Paddy & Scotts have opened a new coffee shop at the University of Suffolk Picture: TIM LEGGETT

Archant

A Suffolk coffee brand has opened a new flagship café on Ipswich waterfront.

Paddy & Scott's hopes to attract local professionals, quayside visitors and students to its 74-cover "fuelling station" with outdoor terrace, which serves snacks and lunches as well as coffee.

The café features music and subtle lighting, with visual links to Paddy & Scott's coffee plantation project in Kenya, with up-cycled furniture, corrugated steel as used on the roof of the coffee washing station at the farm, and recycled soft wood.

MORE - Family plans to re-open seaside restaurant - nearly a year after it closed

The new site had "started like a steam train" with queues along the outside of the building, said director Zoe Hill.

"We began working with the University of Suffolk in September, and are very excited to open our beautiful new cafe on the quay," she said.

You may also want to watch:

"This is our first branded fuelling station in the town, so it's an amazing opportunity to connect with our local Suffolk supporters and offer a new experience for Suffolk,"

She added: "This is such a beautiful part of town with breath-taking views over the marina so we hope to become a real destination for amazing coffee."

The community-orientated company, which produces more than 50,000 cups of coffee a day from it own fuelling stations and branded concessions, has become involved in coffee growing in Kenya to "empower the farmer".

In 2017 the business launched the Muchomba Farm and Rugia School project in Kenya.

The firm works with George Muchomba and his eldest son Isaac to supply coffee beans from the farm, which lies 300km north of Nairobi in the shade of the eastern side of Mount Kenya.

Since the beginning of the project, new processing equipment has been built, and drying tables and a new irrigation system installed. An educational model farm with shared facilities can be used by local communities who rely on the coffee for their income.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Terminally-ill cancer patient won’t get access to pension lump sum

Marry Cuffe with her partner Karl Crisp. Karl is suffering from terminal cancer and is being refused his pension money Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Snow warning as temperatures set to dip across Suffolk

Could snow come to Suffolk next week? Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Boys, 14, ‘bludgeoned chickens to death’ on grounds of infant school

Castle Hill Infant and Junior Schools Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Warning Ipswich school could lose sponsor following ‘inadequate’ Ofsted rating

The entrance to Sprites Primary Academy in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Terminally-ill cancer patient won’t get access to pension lump sum

Marry Cuffe with her partner Karl Crisp. Karl is suffering from terminal cancer and is being refused his pension money Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Snow warning as temperatures set to dip across Suffolk

Could snow come to Suffolk next week? Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Boys, 14, ‘bludgeoned chickens to death’ on grounds of infant school

Castle Hill Infant and Junior Schools Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Warning Ipswich school could lose sponsor following ‘inadequate’ Ofsted rating

The entrance to Sprites Primary Academy in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Heavy traffic on A12 at Copdock after car breaks down

A broken down car has sparked delays on the A12 southbound at Copdock (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Boys, 14, ‘bludgeoned chickens to death’ on grounds of infant school

Castle Hill Infant and Junior Schools Picture: RACHEL EDGE

When will Highways England commit to action on the Orwell Bridge?

Highways England will be presenting their plans for the Orwell Bridge on Thursday. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

We have to accept that Ipswich will not get a northern bypass

Opponents of the northern bypass look set to win the fight against the new road - now we have to look at other solutions to road congestion in Ipswich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Three miles of queues after fuel spillage on A12

Delays are affecting drivers at junction 28 for the Colchester United Football Stadium Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24