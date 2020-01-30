Café 'launches like a steam train' as queues form

A Suffolk coffee brand has opened a new flagship café on Ipswich waterfront.

Paddy & Scott's hopes to attract local professionals, quayside visitors and students to its 74-cover "fuelling station" with outdoor terrace, which serves snacks and lunches as well as coffee.

The café features music and subtle lighting, with visual links to Paddy & Scott's coffee plantation project in Kenya, with up-cycled furniture, corrugated steel as used on the roof of the coffee washing station at the farm, and recycled soft wood.

The new site had "started like a steam train" with queues along the outside of the building, said director Zoe Hill.

"We began working with the University of Suffolk in September, and are very excited to open our beautiful new cafe on the quay," she said.

"This is our first branded fuelling station in the town, so it's an amazing opportunity to connect with our local Suffolk supporters and offer a new experience for Suffolk,"

She added: "This is such a beautiful part of town with breath-taking views over the marina so we hope to become a real destination for amazing coffee."

The community-orientated company, which produces more than 50,000 cups of coffee a day from it own fuelling stations and branded concessions, has become involved in coffee growing in Kenya to "empower the farmer".

In 2017 the business launched the Muchomba Farm and Rugia School project in Kenya.

The firm works with George Muchomba and his eldest son Isaac to supply coffee beans from the farm, which lies 300km north of Nairobi in the shade of the eastern side of Mount Kenya.

Since the beginning of the project, new processing equipment has been built, and drying tables and a new irrigation system installed. An educational model farm with shared facilities can be used by local communities who rely on the coffee for their income.