Pallet Teen's latest project pays for toys for specialist centre

Ashton donating money and sensory toys to Lisa Scott, who runs The Bumblebee charity. - Credit: Contributed

A teenage boy with a passion for woodwork has completed another charity project, raising £200 for children’s sensory toys.

Ashton Fulcher, who is also known as Pallet Teen, has been making wooden flower planters all summer to raise money to help The Bumblebee children’s charity.

The charity is a specialist centre working together with families to support babies and young children with physical difficulties through a fun-filled sensory programme.

During his previous project, the 14-year-old donated an Easter egg to EACH charity after every item he sold.

Ashton Fulcher has been creating and selling bug and hedgehog houses out of pallets to raise money for local charities - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Ashton's mum, Anna, said: “We got in touch with The Bumblebee charity, and they told us that their outside space wasn’t good enough for children and needed an upgrade.

“Ashton started making planters before the summer break and finished just a couple of weeks ago.

“He saved £200 which he put towards toys for the outside space for the charity.”

Sensory toys donated by Ashton to The Bumblebee charity - Credit: Contributed

Ipswich Plumbing Supplies also supported the charity by passing on Ashton £180, which was later donated to The Bumblebee.

Ms Fulcher said that she is very proud of her son, who “gives something back for other children to enjoy”.

She added: “Ashton started his projects in the memory of his uncle, and I know that he would be very proud of him, of what he’s doing and how much good he gives back.”

Planters made by Ashton - Credit: Contributed

Ashton would not be able to make his projects without the support from Smart Garden Offices, which donates wood used to make planters.

Ashton has already started making Christmas trees, which were a big success last year.

The money from the winter project will go to the same charity as last year, GeeWizz.

His actions were described as "truly Christmas kindness at its best".

Ashton said that the waiting list for the Christmas trees is already long.