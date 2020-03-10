E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Paperchase announces closing date for Ipswich store and makes more price cuts

PUBLISHED: 13:02 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:02 10 March 2020

Paperchase in Ipswich has made further reductions in its closing-down sale Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Paperchase in Ipswich has made further reductions in its closing-down sale Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Stationery chain Paperchase has announced the closing date for its Ipswich town-centre store.

Paperchase has announced when its Ipswich store will close Picture: JUDY RIMMER

A spokesman said today: 'Paperchase can confirm that they are sad to see the Ipswich store go but will be closing on April 17.

'Until then, they will be offering discounts to their loyal customers in the area.'

The store, in Tavern Street, now has signs in its windows advertising further reductions in its closing down sale, with prices reduced by 30%.

Paperchase opened its Ipswich town centre store nearly 10 years ago, during 2010.

It also has a concession store within Next Home at Martlesham Heath, and shops in Bury St Edmunds, Colchester and Chelmsford.

Other shops in Ipswich which have closed recently include Jessops photographic and camera store, Whittard of Chelsea and Orwells Butchers in Carr Street,

The Health Store - Ipswich in the Buttermarket has also announced that it is due to close at the end of March.

However, there has also been recent good news for the shopping centre. New independent shop Dial Lane Books has opened its doors, and there are plans for Sports Direct to move into the former BHS store, together with new USC and Flannels stores.

