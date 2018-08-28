Snow

Snow

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Patisserie Valerie collapses

PUBLISHED: 17:20 22 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:33 22 January 2019

Patisserie Valerie Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Patisserie Valerie Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Cake chain Patisserie Valerie has collapsed into administration, putting 2,800 jobs at risk.

The Patisserie Valerie store in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLORThe Patisserie Valerie store in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

The firm, which has cafes in Norwich, Ipswich, Bury Saint Edmunds, Colchester and Chelmsford, said discussions with its lenders HSBC and Barclays to extend a standstill agreement on its debts had come to nothing, leaving it with no option but to appoint KPMG as administrator.

Its parent company Patisserie Holdings has been grappling with the fallout of an accounting fraud.

It said on Tuesday evening: “Patisserie Holdings plc announces today that, as a direct result of the significant fraud referred to in previous announcements, it has been unable to renew its bank facilities, and therefore regrettably the business does not have sufficient funding to meet its liabilities as they fall due.”

Patisserie Valerie trades from about 200 cafes.

Chairman Luke Johnson has extended an unsecured, interest-free loan to help ensure that the January wages are paid to all staff working in the ongoing business, the company added.

The loan will also assist the administrators in trading as many profitable stores as possible while a sale process is undertaken.

Last week, Patisserie revealed KPMG had been hired to carry out a review of all options following the accounting scandal which pushed it close to collapse last year.

It also unveiled the “devastating” extent of irregularities in its books, which included thousands of false entries into the company’s ledgers.

The firm said an initial investigation pointed to cashflow and profitability being worse than previously thought when the problem was first discovered in October.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

Market traders have left a floral tribute to John Stow at the Cornhill Picture: PAUL GEATER

Man denies involvement in killing of Tavis

Police in Packard Avenue following the murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Namco Funscape to come down as Morrisons develops Ipswich site

The former NAMCO building is going to be demolished along with the Morrisons petrol station kiosk and the site will be used for a new petrol station and 25 new car parking spaces Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sleet and snow showers could hit the region

Sleet and snow showers are expected in the region today Picture: JANICE POULSON

Investigation launched after pensioner seriously hurt on Ipswich Cornhill

A paramedic arrived on the Cornhill to aid the man Picture: ARCHANT

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

#includeImage($article, 225)

Namco Funscape to come down as Morrisons develops Ipswich site

#includeImage($article, 225)

Investigation launched after pensioner seriously hurt on Ipswich Cornhill

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: The Ipswich man who has built the ultimate man cave hideaway in his garden

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

Market traders have left a floral tribute to John Stow at the Cornhill Picture: PAUL GEATER

Sleet and snow showers could hit the region

Sleet and snow showers are expected in the region today Picture: JANICE POULSON

And winner is likely to be... the Oscar buzz surrounding closest-run race for years

Olivia Colman in a scene from the film

Patisserie Valerie collapses

Patisserie Valerie Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Ipswich gang rivalry was “a bit like a war”, defendant tells murder trial

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists