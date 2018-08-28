Snow

Snow

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Find out which Patisserie Valerie cafes are closing down in East Anglia

PUBLISHED: 09:51 23 January 2019

Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Nick Ansell/PA Wire

PA Wire/PA Images

Patisserie Valerie has just gone into administration, but only 70 of its cafes are closing immediately, with the hopes that a buyer can be found for the remaining 121. Find out which are closing in East Anglia.

Patisserie Valerie has cafes in Ipswich, Norwich, Bury Saint Edmunds, Colchester, Chelmsford and Cambridge and of these, only the cafe in Chelmsford will be shutting immediately.

A staff member at the Colchester branch, on Eld Lane, said: “We will be staying open for the forseeable future, as we understand it. It’s a bit of a relief to say the least when we heard the news.”

The cake chain said discussions with its lenders HSBC and Barclays to extend a standstill agreement on its debts had failed, leaving it with no option but to appoint KPMG as administrator. The move puts 3,000 jobs at risk across the country.

Blair Nimmo, head of restructuring at KPMG and joint administrator, explained: “Our intention is to continue trading across the profitable stores, as collectively the brands have a strong presence on the high street and have proven very popular with consumers.

The Patisserie Valerie store in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLORThe Patisserie Valerie store in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

“At the same time, we will be seeking a buyer for the business and are hopeful of a good level of interest.

“Unfortunately, however, we have had to take the difficult decision to close 70 stores resulting in a significant number of redundancies.

“We will be working with those affected employees, providing all support and assistance they need.”

The cake firm’s parent company Patisserie Holdings has been grappling with the fallout of an accounting fraud since October.

It said on Tuesday evening that the extent of fraud meant it was unable to renew its bank loans and did not have sufficient funding to continue trading.

First established in Soho in 1926, Patisserie Valerie follows artisanal baking traditions brought to London by Belgian-born Madam Valerie, whose mission was to introduce continental patisserie to the English.

The company adorns its cafes with the 1950s-inspired decor and serves up an array of freshly-made cakes, craft pastries, breakfasts, lunches, coffees and loose-leaf teas. Their specialities include croissants and viennoiseries, as well as homemade Italian-style gelato.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

The opportunities for Suffolk as a major distribution hub in the age of online shopping

Business feature for Century Logistics. Pictured is MD Stephen Basey-Fisher.

Yellow weather warning for ice in East Anglia - and 70% chance of snow

Snow falls on the A14 with wintry shot of the Orwell Bridge in the background. Picture: CARL HARLOTT

What is life like after Love Island?

Kieran Nicholls from Suffolk who appeared on Love Island sitting on Aldeburgh beach Picture: KIERAN NICHOLLS

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

#includeImage($article, 225)

Namco Funscape to come down as Morrisons develops Ipswich site

#includeImage($article, 225)

Investigation launched after pensioner seriously hurt on Ipswich Cornhill

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Find out which Patisserie Valerie cafes are closing down in East Anglia

Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Poll results: The out-of-contract players Town fans want to keep – and let go

Town fans responding to our poll want Luke Chambers to get a new deal. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich runner Davies wins Snetterton 10K outright

Helen Davies, pictured running for England at the Toronto Waterfront Marathon last year.

Yellow weather warning for ice in East Anglia - and 70% chance of snow

Snow falls on the A14 with wintry shot of the Orwell Bridge in the background. Picture: CARL HARLOTT

‘Hero dog of Hadleigh’ receives award for lifesaving act of kindness

Bowza was very proud to receive his PDSA commendation Picture: DON COX
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists