How one Ipswich hair salon is preparing to safely reopen after lockdown

Beth Parrish, owner of the Paul Henri Salon in St Nicholas Street, Ipswich Picture: Paul Henri Salon Archant

The owner of Paul Henri Salon in Ipswich has explained the steps she is taking so it can safely reopen – and revealed the date she hopes it will happen.

The salon, in St Nicholas Street, was forced to close in March, like most businesses, as the nation was gripped by the Covid-19 pandemic and went into lockdown.

Monday, June 1, is the salon’s 7th birthday, but instead of celebrations, owner Beth Parrish is focused on planning the safe reopening – which she hopes will be on July 4.

She said while it had obviously been a challenging time for many businesses, she is determined to adapt and welcome back clients as soon as possible.

Beth explained some of the measures being taken at the salon, which has 16 members of staff.

“Every client will receive a ‘care kit’ on arrival. The kit will contain a disposable gown/capes, disposable towels and a face mask. Temperature checks using a non-evasive infrared device will also be commonplace upon arrival.

“Masks must be worn by all staff and clients due to the confinement of the salon floor,” she said.

Beth said there would be extended hours every day.

This will allow the salon to limit the number of people on the salon floor at any one time.

She said clients would be called by their stylists in the two weeks before to reschedule appointments, and these will only be available by pre-booking.

Beth said: “From now until then we can’t wait to see all of our clients – roots and all – back in the salon! And I want to wish all of the local hair and beauty salons in Ipswich the best of luck with their reopening.”

She said the salon would be holding a charity event in the near future to support key workers and NHS heroes who have done such great work during the Covid-19 crisis.