E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

New tenants move into town business park delayed by crisis

PUBLISHED: 08:58 24 November 2020 | UPDATED: 08:58 24 November 2020

Beamish Hub at Ransomes Europark is now complete Picture: SIMPLE SERVICED INDUSTRIAL LTD

Beamish Hub at Ransomes Europark is now complete Picture: SIMPLE SERVICED INDUSTRIAL LTD

Simple Serviced Industrial Ltd

A new town business hub has seen an upturn in demand for space — despite the economic turmoil.

Works on Beamish Hub at Ransomes Europark were delayed due to the pandemic but now the scheme is back on track with tenants moving in Picture: SIMPLE SERVICED INDUSTRIAL LTDWorks on Beamish Hub at Ransomes Europark were delayed due to the pandemic but now the scheme is back on track with tenants moving in Picture: SIMPLE SERVICED INDUSTRIAL LTD

Construction work on the Beamish Hub — based at Ransomes Europark in Ipswich — came to an abrupt halt when the coronavirus pandemic struck and plans to launch the small business park on April 1 were set aside.

Six months on, half the units on the 16-unit site are spoken for, said agents Penn Commercial, which is marketing the site.

MORE — Online car retailer Cazoo ‘excited’ at launch of new £1m Ipswich site

The fully-fitted units range in size from 300sq ft to 1,100sq ft and are targeted at new businesses and businesses looking to downsize during the period of economic uncertainty.

You may also want to watch:

“Despite lockdown, and the timing of this campaign being a serious concern, the uptake mid-pandemic has proven the quality of the product being offered at Beamish Hub, while still managing to be affordable for small businesses and start-ups,” said Penn negotiator Robin Cousins.

“There are some amazing, independently-run businesses in and around Ipswich and across wider Suffolk, which have proved their robustness in recent months and decided to take the opportunity to keep pressing forward.”

KIS Quilting — a quilting workshop and the only retailer on the site — was originally due to move in at the beginning of April 2020, but it has now taken up a unit and says it is enjoying “the best of both worlds” at the site, with trees close by as well as a range of amenities.

AK Signs and Vehicle Wrapping, EH Electrical, Rags Vintage Wholesale, Evolve Business Solutions and Rascal Garms have all taken up occupation — and more local businesses are due to make the move in the coming weeks, said Penn.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich Christmas shop appears to reopen despite being ordered to close

Christmas Wonderland was open for shoppers to browse and purchase on Monday, despite receiving a prohibition notice from Ipswich Borough Council which ordered it to close for the rest of lockdown. Picture: ARCHANT

Investment of £5.2million in Ipswich Hospital lab will speed up Covid test results

Ipswich Hospital is receiving £5.2million to fund a new Molecular Laboratory to improve Covid testing capacity in Suffolk. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New tenants move into town business park delayed by crisis

Beamish Hub at Ransomes Europark is now complete Picture: SIMPLE SERVICED INDUSTRIAL LTD

‘Hoping we’ll be in Tier 1 – but this isn’t the end of the struggle’: MP on Covid-19 winter plan

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt is pleased to see an end to the national lockdown - but warned: 'This isn't the end of the struggle.' Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Better needed, two returning full-backs and mounting injuries - Town host leaders Hull this evening

Paul Lambert's Ipswich take on Hull City this evening. Picture: PA