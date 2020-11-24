New tenants move into town business park delayed by crisis

Beamish Hub at Ransomes Europark is now complete Picture: SIMPLE SERVICED INDUSTRIAL LTD Simple Serviced Industrial Ltd

A new town business hub has seen an upturn in demand for space — despite the economic turmoil.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Works on Beamish Hub at Ransomes Europark were delayed due to the pandemic but now the scheme is back on track with tenants moving in Picture: SIMPLE SERVICED INDUSTRIAL LTD Works on Beamish Hub at Ransomes Europark were delayed due to the pandemic but now the scheme is back on track with tenants moving in Picture: SIMPLE SERVICED INDUSTRIAL LTD

Construction work on the Beamish Hub — based at Ransomes Europark in Ipswich — came to an abrupt halt when the coronavirus pandemic struck and plans to launch the small business park on April 1 were set aside.

Six months on, half the units on the 16-unit site are spoken for, said agents Penn Commercial, which is marketing the site.

MORE — Online car retailer Cazoo ‘excited’ at launch of new £1m Ipswich site

The fully-fitted units range in size from 300sq ft to 1,100sq ft and are targeted at new businesses and businesses looking to downsize during the period of economic uncertainty.

You may also want to watch:

“Despite lockdown, and the timing of this campaign being a serious concern, the uptake mid-pandemic has proven the quality of the product being offered at Beamish Hub, while still managing to be affordable for small businesses and start-ups,” said Penn negotiator Robin Cousins.

“There are some amazing, independently-run businesses in and around Ipswich and across wider Suffolk, which have proved their robustness in recent months and decided to take the opportunity to keep pressing forward.”

KIS Quilting — a quilting workshop and the only retailer on the site — was originally due to move in at the beginning of April 2020, but it has now taken up a unit and says it is enjoying “the best of both worlds” at the site, with trees close by as well as a range of amenities.

AK Signs and Vehicle Wrapping, EH Electrical, Rags Vintage Wholesale, Evolve Business Solutions and Rascal Garms have all taken up occupation — and more local businesses are due to make the move in the coming weeks, said Penn.