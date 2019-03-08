E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
How Ipswich estate agent has used local knowledge to fight the corporates for 30 years

PUBLISHED: 10:11 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:22 31 October 2019

Pennington Estate Agents in Crown Street, Ipswich, is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Photo: Pennington

An Ipswich estate agents is gearing up to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Paula Bennett, Finance Director, Robert Ulph, Managing Director, Julian Pennington, Director. Photo: Pennington Estate Agents.Paula Bennett, Finance Director, Robert Ulph, Managing Director, Julian Pennington, Director. Photo: Pennington Estate Agents.

Since 1989 Pennington Estate Agents, in Crown Street, has been one of the region's largest and most trusted rental agencies.

Originally launched as an offshoot of Pennington Chartered Surveyors by Tony and Geraldine Pennington, the firm continues to grow and adapt to the changing market.

Pennington offices in Crown Street, Ipswich. Photo: Pennington Estate AgentsPennington offices in Crown Street, Ipswich. Photo: Pennington Estate Agents

Managing director Robert Ulph said:"The private rented sector now represents 20% of all households so the impact of change has been significant. With over 125 individual pieces of legislation that now govern the sector, this can place a huge burden on the many small, private landlords we have in this country and who the Government relies on to provide this much needed housing."

He added: "There is no doubt we have seen a lot of consolidation in the industry locally and there will be more to come, as smaller players get swallowed up by large corporates.

"Pennington is still one of the largest agencies in the area and with our local knowledge, understanding and experience I look forward to continuing to provide a first-class service to all landlords and tenants, as well as those looking to buy or sell, for a long time to come."

Julian Pennington, who joined the company in 2000 and remains a director, added: "It has always been important to us to offer our clients a professional service and we do that with the excellent team we have at Pennington.

"Our long association with ARLA Propertymark has been fundamental in maintaining our high standards too and we are pleased to have embraced a licenced approach to the service we provide, long before there was any legal requirement to do so."

