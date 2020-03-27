Work on town’s Persimmon townhouse scheme held up by coronavirus lockdown

An artist’s impression of the homes to be created by Persimmon Homes at Griffin Wharf in Ipswich Picture: PERSIMMON HOMES Persimmon Homes

The launch of a new homes scheme overlooking the River Orwell in Ipswich has been delayed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Griffin Wharf was due to be opened by Persimmon Homes on March 28/29, but this will now be postponed until later in the year.

Lucy Woodhall, sales director for Persimmon Homes Suffolk, said: “Naturally we are disappointed that we are unable to launch Griffin Wharf this week, but the safety of our customers and staff is an absolute priority.

“The development had already attracted high levels of interest, as it represents the transformation of a riverside site, bringing much-needed new homes to the area.

The scheme is set to include three bedroom townhouses next to Ipswich’s marina, close to a host of shops and amenities and “excellent” transport links, Persimmon said.

“Initial construction works have started on site and will fully resume as soon as it is safe for our team to do so,” said Ms Woodhall.

