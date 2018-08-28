Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ad Feature

Do you want to save more and work less?

PUBLISHED: 11:31 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:31 30 November 2018

A worryingly large number of adults have what we know better as a live for today attitude, says Peter Sharkey. Picture: Getty Images

A worryingly large number of adults have what we know better as a live for today attitude, says Peter Sharkey. Picture: Getty Images

Graham Oliver

Living for today doesn’t pay the bills, says Peter Sharkey – but you can make your money work for you.

News this week that over the past 12 months individuals have saved, on average, just £8 a month, or £96 a year, served to confirm that as a nation, we’ve experienced the worst national savings rate this century. Not since 1999 have we saved less per head; even during the depths of the financial crisis, we were squirrelling away £166 a year.

Even that isn’t much though, is it?

According to the Money Advice Service, four in 10 UK adults have less than £500 in savings to cover an unexpected bill, while almost three-quarters of working-age people have not set aside a savings ‘buffer’ of three months’ income.

Furthermore, the corrosive effects of inflation only make matters worse. Inflation has averaged around 2.4pc this year, a rate you’re unlikely to match assuming you’ve deposited your £96 in a bank account, where you’re lucky to receive 1pc in interest. This means you’re losing money as the value of your cash savings has declined by the difference between the two, ie around 1.4pc.

Considering the longer-term consequences of a perilously low savings rate, it’s amazing that people don’t put more away each month.

The most obvious of these consequences concerns the state pension, about which more in a second, but perhaps most working-age adults don’t bother to set money aside because they possess what a recent American survey called a “present-fatalistic time perspective”. I didn’t have a clue what that meant at first, but to translate: a worryingly large number of adults have what we know better as a ‘live for today’ attitude.

People who adopt such an approach are, according to the survey, “less likely to save money because they live in the present, feel that lessons of the past are irrelevant and feel powerless to change their future.” As a consequence, they “feel that money and saving for the future does not matter.”

That’s all fine and dandy, but are these people expecting the rest of us to bail them out when they run out of money, or don’t have any pension? Couldn’t happen? It could – let me explain.

First, take a look at the Pension Clock on the moneymapp.com website. You will note that as of today’s date (November 30, 2018), there are 14 years, four months and four days before the UK’s pension pot, aka the UK National Insurance Fund (NIF), runs dry. To quote the website: “This is no wacky, attention-grabbing prediction. The forecast was made by the government’s own advisers early in 2018.”

The NIF was created in 1948; unfortunately, since day one, it has operated on a pay-as-you-go basis. This means it pays pensions out of money it receives from those currently in work.

Seventy years ago, this didn’t seem to matter much. The average male lived until he was 66, while women could expect to be around until they reached 71. Considering that men retired at the age of 65 and women’s pensions were much lower than those paid to males, few people doing the calculating considered a pay-as-you-go pension system a problem.

That was until the baby boomers started arriving and dramatic medical advances pushed life expectancy beyond anything the people living and working in the immediate post-war era could imagine. Today, female life expectancy is 83 years; for men, it’s 79.

The effect, of course, is to blow the original calculations to smithereens because we have an increasing number of people living much longer than anyone could have imagined back in 1948. Meanwhile, the number of workers making National Insurance Contributions is falling as the number of people receiving pensions is increasing. Even those endowed with a “present-fatalistic time perspective” can see that the arithmetic just doesn’t stack up. Numerous studies have shown that one common characteristic displayed by people who don’t save is the complete absence of a reason to set money aside. Without an all-important savings goal, they have no reason to choose saving ahead of spending.

Yet a savings goal motivates people to save for a specific purpose. It could be buying a car, a bike, clothes, anything. It could even be saving for a pension, because most adults of working age can probably forget collecting one from the state when they retire. And that includes those who live for today.

For more financial advice, check out Peter Sharkey’s regular column, The Week in Numbers.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Rail season tickets going up – £200 rise for commuters from Ipswich to London

17 minutes ago Paul Geater
Rail fares in East Anglia will be going up from January. How much will you be paying? Picture: NEIL PERRY

Commuters who travel from Ipswich to London by train will see the cost of their annual season ticket go up by more than £200 from January.

Ipswich 5k Santa Run postponed due to fears over safety of inflatables in high winds

20 minutes ago Adam Howlett
The Inflatable 5k Santa Run in Ipswich has been postponed Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich’s 5k Santa Run has been postponed due to fears over the safety of its inflatable obstacles in the weekend’s forecasted high winds.

Nominate your community heroes and win a £25 Co-op voucher

20 minutes ago
Oli Watts in the Christmas spirit at one of the East of England Co-op stores last year Picture: Anglia Picture Agency/Ashley Pickering

Fair products at a fair price, community spirit and member rewards - these were the foundation stones of the Co-op and 150 years on they are still going strong as the East of England Co-operative Society celebrates 150 years in business.

Heartbreak as couple’s three cats are poisoned and die just days apart

10:47 Adam Howlett
Sadly all three cats had to be put down by the vets Picture: TRACEY BECKETT

A woman has spoke of her heartbreak after three of her beloved cats were poisoned in Great Blakenham over the course of a week.

‘A travesty of justice – Suffolk businessman charged over £8bn fraud hits out at charges’

10:22 Sarah Chambers
Mike Lynch on Ipswich waterfront Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

A Suffolk software entrepreneur has been charged with fraud in the US.

Video Village road grid-locked as drivers ignore 16-mile diversion route

08:35 Megan Aldous
Traffic gets stuck on the single track Rectory Road at Hemingstone

Lorries and cars are blocking roads in villages around Coddenham, and delaying fire engines, as they fail to follow the official diversion that has been put in place while roadworks take place.

Ipswich doctor owes thousands for four years of unpaid council tax

08:33 Tom Potter
Dr Salaheddin Elbishari appeared before magistrates after failing to pay his council tax Picture: STOCKBYTE/GETTY IMAGES

An doctor has been ordered to pay off a lump sum of the £5,398.55 he owes in council tax.

Anger over First Ipswich’s re-routing of bus services

08:32 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Felixstowe Road and Bishops Hill are no longer a part of the First route for 76 and 77 services Picture: ARCHANT

A controversial decision to divert a bus service on one of Ipswich’s key routes has prompted a wave of public anger.

Video Spectacular ghost caribou dazzle Christmas shoppers at Ipswich’s Cornhill

08:10 Adam Howlett
The illuminated ghost caribou entertained crowds at the Cornhill Picture: IPSWICH CENTRAL

A spectacular illuminated street act entertained crowds at Ipswich’s Cornhill last night.

Unforgettable trip for Jacee and family, thanks to support from charity

07:30 Tom Potter
Colin Fisk'’s daughter, Jacee, at Disneyland Paris Picture: SUPLLIED BY FAMILY

A Suffolk schoolgirl took the trip of a lifetime to meet her favourite Disney idols, thanks to a charity for young victims of crime.

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Ipswich doctor owes thousands for four years of unpaid council tax

Dr Salaheddin Elbishari appeared before magistrates after failing to pay his council tax Picture: STOCKBYTE/GETTY IMAGES

Heartbreak as couple’s three cats are poisoned and die just days apart

Sadly all three cats had to be put down by the vets Picture: TRACEY BECKETT

Anger over First Ipswich’s re-routing of bus services

Felixstowe Road and Bishops Hill are no longer a part of the First route for 76 and 77 services Picture: ARCHANT

Video Village road grid-locked as drivers ignore 16-mile diversion route

Traffic gets stuck on the single track Rectory Road at Hemingstone

Video Spectacular ghost caribou dazzle Christmas shoppers at Ipswich’s Cornhill

The illuminated ghost caribou entertained crowds at the Cornhill Picture: IPSWICH CENTRAL

Orwell Bridge reopens amid A14 and A12 traffic chaos

The eastbound carriageway of the A14 over the Orwell Bridge has now been re-opened Picture: GREGG BROWN

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24