Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ad Feature

How Amazon is recycling old ideas to boost business

PUBLISHED: 09:55 18 January 2019

Home deliveries seemed to be a thing of the past, until the likes of Amazon arrived on the scene. Picture: Getty Images

Home deliveries seemed to be a thing of the past, until the likes of Amazon arrived on the scene. Picture: Getty Images

Archant

If a business idea worked in the past, there’s every chance it’ll work again, says Peter Sharkey.

As a 14-year old, I recall that, aside from earning extra cash (50p a round), the great thing about delivering Sunday newspapers was the bike.

Unlike their local evening counterparts, national Sunday newspapers have always been significantly heavier thanks to their multiple sections and colour supplements. In order to ensure his enthusiastic teenage personnel didn’t buckle under the weight of august prose and glossy fashion pages, the newsagent who employed us also provided a delivery bike with a large, basket-like structure to the front, wide enough to accommodate perhaps a hundred Sundays.

Whiz through your regular round and there was always the possibility of doing another should someone fail to turn up for work; the bike plus the extra 50p were huge incentives.

Looking back, I’m sure his burgeoning fleet of delivery bikes made the newsagent immensely proud.

There were certainly plenty of second-hand delivery bikes knocking around during the mid-Seventies as their previous owners, grocers, butchers and other small, high street shops, found their businesses undercut by rapidly expanding supermarket chains. This period probably represented the start of a dismantling process that has witnessed the high street’s decline, a development that has gathered pace over the last decade.

It’s ironic that the home delivery of groceries (or online grocery sales), once undertaken by young boys on delivery bikes, has become the supermarket sector’s fastest-growing area of business. Nowadays, a refrigerated truck does the job, delivering to an average of ten addresses per hour. Aggregate online grocery sales continue to rise and are worth around £7 billion a year, a sum supermarkets expect to increase significantly.

Technology will play a huge part in improving sales. In Holland, Dutch supermarket chain Albert Heijn is currently testing a rapid delivery system, known as Rappie, capable of taking orders and delivering within two hours. And here’s another ironic twist: the same firm is also testing a service that offers delivery of the supermarket’s popular ‘food to go’ items within 15 minutes via “bicycle courier”.

The point of this partial meander down memory lane is to highlight how processes once cast aside as old-fashioned or out of date can be dusted down and put to very effective use once more.

I was reminded of this when reading a review of The Four, by Professor Scott Galloway, an analysis of operations at Google, Amazon, Apple and Facebook. Galloway maintains that Amazon, for instance, could initiate a ‘zero-click’ offering which enabled well-known brands to send free samples of products to customers, based upon their previous buying habits.

A similar operation has been around for a number of years. Soon after our daughter was born, my wife attended ante-natal classes where she was given a ‘Bounty Baby Pack’. This comprised samples of products on which we would soon be spending small fortunes: disposable nappies, talcum powder, creams of every description, Vaseline and many others.

Bounty, founded by Bill Hopewell-Smith in 1959, is still going strong; the ‘zero-click’ offering currently being tested by Amazon was, to some degree, operating sixty years ago, proving there’s little new under the sun.

But here’s the rub. If a company presents you with a free sample of a product you’re likely to find useful and expect to buy, perhaps over several years, there’s a very good chance you’ll buy the brand you’ve received as a freebie. Granted, you may in future decide to buy an alternative brand, but probably only after you’ve first tried the one you’ve been given. This was the genius of Mr Hopewell-Smith’s idea. And, you could argue, it’s precisely what Amazon plan to do when targeting audiences they believe will be interested in products supplied or manufactured by large brands.

Amazon has assembled mountains of personal data (it has more than 100 million people signed up to its Prime membership programme), the value of which is potentially mind-boggling. Why? It provides the online giant with up-to-date details of its members’ buying patterns. Why wouldn’t it team up with brands in the way that Bounty did six decades ago?

Amazon’s share price has risen 11pc since Christmas and is widely forecast to continue its upward trajectory, growing its business by adding new products or, in the case of ‘zero-click’, finding an old one that worked extremely well and successfully applying it in today’s market.

TAM Asset Management Ltd offer investors the opportunity to invest in a variety of mainstream and ethical ISA portfolios based upon their attitude towards risk. For further details, please visit the MoneyMapp website.

THE WEEK IN NUMBERS

•£25

There’s plenty going on at the end of March... allegedly. One thing is certain: NS&I will be lowering the minimum amount you may invest in Premium Bonds – from £100 to £25. You will also be able to set up a standing order to buy the bonds with as little as £25 a month, down from the current £50.

•3,802pc

Regtransfers, the company that sells personalised car registration plates, calculate that had you bought the plate RO11 LER in 2010, it would have cost £448. The same plate is worth £17,500 today, which represents a 3,802pc return on the £448 investment. Not bad, eh?

•13

Kathy Longo, author of Flourish Financially reckons that we should set up to 13 financial goals for 2019. Top of her list is an instruction: if you make a commitment to spend less money without creating a specific plan of action to make it happen, Ms Longo suggests your goal is doomed to failure.

For more financial advice, take a look at Peter Sharkey’s regular column, The Week in Numbers.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Gallery Super slimmer loses nearly 50lbs - and saves a few pounds too

Clair Moyes feeds her family of five for £35 a week Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Driving instructor to face no further action after blood test for cocaine

The instructor was arrested after a roadside drugs test Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Hundreds of jobs to go as Philips Avent plant in Glemsford to close

Philips Avent in Glemsford. Picture: Phil Morley

Supermarket chain is set to open two new stores in Suffolk

One of Iceland's 'The Food Warehouse' stores, in Preston. Picture: N SEDDON

Video ‘Budget but almost brilliant’ – Our night in easyHotel

I stayed at the easyHotel ahead of its opening on Friday, January 18. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

‘You know the score’ – three-strike burglar told to expect jail for stealing soft drink

James Mann appeared on video link from jail at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Supermarket chain is set to open two new stores in Suffolk

One of Iceland's 'The Food Warehouse' stores, in Preston. Picture: N SEDDON

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

Man fined £100 for spending 12 minutes in car park

Ceiran Beamount, inset. was hit with an £100 fine despite only spending 12 minutes in the Tower Ramparts NCP car park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Woman who fell from car park not in life-threatening condition

Landing on Alderman Road recreation ground, the air ambulance was close to Ipswich Town's Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Latest from the Ipswich Star

No snow expected in Suffolk this weekend - but wrap up warm

Cold temperatures and ice this weekend - but a slim chance of snow in Suffolk Picture: GREGG BROWN

Hundreds of jobs to go as Philips Avent plant in Glemsford to close

Philips Avent in Glemsford. Picture: Phil Morley

Around the Grounds: Tough times at Hadleigh United’s Millfield

A sign of Hadleigh United's current plight? They are second-from-bottom of the Thurlow Nunn Premier

‘You know the score’ – three-strike burglar told to expect jail for stealing soft drink

James Mann appeared on video link from jail at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Speedwatch scheme ‘not a numbers game’ as local initiative marks 10 years

011 Speedwatch
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists