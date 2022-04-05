News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Domestic abuse charity snaps up town centre property

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Chambers

Published: 11:54 AM April 5, 2022
6 Great Colman Street, Ipswich, which was marketed by Beane, Wass and Box

PHOEBE Centre will have a home of its own at 6 Great Colman Street, Ipswich - Credit: Beane, Wass and Box

A domestic abuse charity has secured a home in Ipswich.

The PHOEBE Centre will be moving into 6 Great Colman Street after the Christian Youth Ministries offered it up on a long leasehold.

Richard Bertram of estate agents Beane, Wass and Box said: “We were instructed by Christian Youth Ministries to dispose of these useful community offices/youth centre with vacant possession and the property was marketed at a guide price of £210,000.

"Following a number of viewings and significant interest mainly from the voluntary/charity sector, we were pleased to complete the sale of this property to PHOEBE Centre who are a well-established local charity dealing with issues, such as domestic violence in the Ipswich area.

"The property is also regularly used by Ipswich Pastors for storage purposes mainly at weekends, as it is ideally located close to the town centre."

PHOEBE Centre's Mollin Delve said “We are so pleased to have a home of own. We hope our friends and supporters will join us in all our future activities.”

The commercial building has more than 2,000 square feet of space over four floors, including a basement

