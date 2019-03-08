MP joins event celebrating Ipswich's diverse community

Judges, sponsors and winners at the multicultural Pita Festiva 2019, held at Suffolk New College, Ipswich The 8th Pita festival was combined with a community health awareness day, offering advice and information. Picture: MOHAMMED ALAM BSC

Hundreds of people, from a wide range of cultures and ethnic backgrounds, turned out for the annual Pita Festival held at Suffolk New College, Ipswich.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Pita Festival is a celebration of culture, tradition and savoury food from Bangladesh. It is very much like the British Harvest Festival where the families make sweets and savouries after the new harvest and share with family and friends.

At the event, the Bangladeshi Support Centre raised awareness of health and highlighted the importance of leading a healthy and active lifestyle, working in partnership with Ipswich and East Suffolk CCG.

You may also want to watch:

This provided an opportunity to engage with all the different health organisations and specialists who were there to provide help, advice and guidance on health-related issues.

A wide range of health professionals attended and around 1,000 took part in talks, workshops, competitions and educational awards.

The event was supported by Ipswich Borough Council, Suffolk Community Foundation, councillor David Goldsmith, councillor Mandy Gaylard, councillor Jack Abbott and councillor Inga Lockington and Suffolk New College. It was hosted by Wayne Bavin from BBC Radio Suffolk.

Ipswich MP Sandy Martin was among those who attended to celebrate a diverse community in the town.